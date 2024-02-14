Canada Champions Clean Energy and International Collaboration at IEA Ministerial Meeting

February 14, 2024 - Canada takes the stage at the International Energy Agency (IEA) Ministerial meeting in Paris, advocating for clean energy and international collaboration. With the world grappling with energy crises and climate change, the meeting aimed to address these challenges and set strategic directions for the coming years.

Advertisment

Canada's Call for Clean Energy Transition

Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, attended the 2024 IEA Ministerial as Vice-Chair, emphasizing the need for global energy security and clean energy transitions. Recognizing the urgency of climate change, Wilkinson highlighted the importance of accelerating clean energy transitions and achieving a predominantly decarbonized electricity sector by 2035.

In line with the IEA analysis, Wilkinson acknowledged the necessity of investing USD 4.5 trillion per year in clean energy by 2030, focusing on emerging markets and developing economies. Canada, along with other participating countries, reaffirmed its commitment to global energy security and clean energy transitions to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Advertisment

Promoting Inclusive Approach and Emerging Clean Technologies

As part of its efforts to drive clean energy initiatives, Canada advanced priorities such as accelerating clean technology development and promoting an inclusive approach to the energy transition. The country sought to draw in private sector capital and investment in clean technologies and nuclear energy, recognizing the potential of emerging clean technologies.

The meeting also saw the formation of a partnership on nuclear fusion and support for Ukraine's power system. Canada led dialogues on ensuring clean economy benefits and welcomed Indigenous representatives to the delegation, demonstrating its commitment to an inclusive energy transition.

Advertisment

Fostering International Cooperation and Investment

In its role as one of the Vice Chairs, Canada worked to strengthen international collaboration on energy security and the transition to net zero by 2050. The country promoted Canada-US energy cooperation and the Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance, aiming to attract private sector investment and create a more secure and sustainable energy future.

As the 2024 IEA Ministerial meeting concludes, Canada's continued efforts to promote clean energy and international collaboration serve as a beacon of hope in the face of global energy crises and climate change. With a focus on energy security, clean energy transitions, and inclusivity, Canada is leading the way in fostering a more sustainable and equitable energy future.