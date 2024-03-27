Canada Amplifies Trade Ties with Vietnam to Diversify from China Reliance

In a significant move to diversify supply chains and reduce dependency on China, Canada's Trade Minister Mary Ng spearheaded the second Canada-Vietnam Joint Economic Committee meeting in Hanoi. This event, marking the largest Team Canada delegation to Vietnam, underscores the strategic shift towards fostering deeper economic partnerships within the Indo-Pacific region, particularly with Vietnam, a nation witnessing rapid economic growth.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

During her visit, Minister Ng, alongside a delegation comprising over 135 businesses and institutional representatives, engaged in discussions with Vietnamese leaders to bolster trade and investment ties. The focus on sectors such as aviation, agriculture, and energy underscores Canada's commitment to a diversified, robust economic relationship. With bilateral trade hitting C$14 billion in 2023, both nations are keen on overcoming the recent slowdown to unlock new growth avenues, driven by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Addressing Global Challenges

Goldy Hyder, the chief executive of the Business Council of Canada, highlighted the complex global landscape businesses navigate today, emphasizing the need for solutions in food and energy security, and critical minerals. The delegation's visit aims not just to enhance trade but also to balance the trade surplus favoring Vietnam, by promoting Canadian exports in these critical areas. Vietnam's growing manufacturing base, partly a result of diversification efforts from China, presents a ripe opportunity for Canadian businesses, especially in the realm of clean energy.

Geopolitical Implications and Future Prospects

As Vietnam becomes a focal point in the strategy to diversify supply chains away from China, its trade agreements with major economies like the EU and the U.S., and its stable political environment, despite recent anti-corruption campaigns, position it as an attractive partner. However, challenges remain, including ensuring sustained political stability and navigating the complex geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific. The successful expansion of Canada-Vietnam relations could serve as a model for future economic engagements in the region, reinforcing the importance of a rules-based international trade order.