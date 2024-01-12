en English
Economy

Campbell County’s Joint Meeting: A Spotlight on Fiscal Year 2025 Budget

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:52 am EST
On Monday, Campbell County officials convened a joint meeting of the Board of Supervisors and the School Board to lay out the fiscal year 2025 budget. The main focus was the county’s projected revenues and the financial blueprint for the county’s future. The County Administrator, Frank Rogers, painted a vivid picture of the county’s financial strategies, underlining the significant tax reductions achieved over recent years.

Impressive Tax Reductions and Savings

Rogers emphasized the 20 cent decrease in the personal property tax rate and a 7 cent cut in the real estate tax rate implemented in the fiscal year 2024. Coupled with the initiation of a new meals tax in the fiscal year 2020, these strategic moves have resulted in over $10.5 million in savings for taxpayers and businesses since fiscal year 2016.

Projected Revenue Increase

The county is priming for a $3.6 million increase in revenue for the next fiscal year, amounting to an estimated sum of $74.6 million. This revenue projection includes growth in sales tax, interest, meals tax, the BPOL tax, real estate tax, personal property tax, and other local revenues. The projected food tax increase alone could add $635,000, with every penny of this revenue going directly into the debt service fund.

Education at the Forefront

Superintendent Clayton Stanley took the opportunity to showcase the school district’s accomplishments, including accreditation and above-average graduation rates. He also outlined the district’s priorities, with safety and teacher recruitment at the helm. The possibility of salary increases for school employees was discussed, including a potential 1% bonus and additional raises in the subsequent years, depending on state budget decisions.

Despite striving for fiscal responsibility, Stanley suggested that the school division may require additional funds from the county in the future. The dialogue was rounded off with the announcement of future budget review meetings and a public hearing, with the final budget adoption scheduled for April 2.

Economy Education Politics
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

