Campbell County GOP Hosts ‘January 6 Prisoner’s Story’ Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin

On the third anniversary of the infamous U.S. Capitol breach, the Campbell County GOP in Gillette, Wyoming, hosted a unique fundraiser, aptly named ‘A January 6 Prisoner’s Story’. The guest speaker for the evening was none other than Couy Griffin, a former New Mexico politician and ardent Donald Trump supporter who was convicted for trespassing on restricted grounds during the January 6, 2021, events.

Griffin as the Embattled Patriot

Griffin, presenting himself as a wronged man of faith and conviction, retold his January 6 experience as a tale of noble struggle, despite the controversy and backlash surrounding the day’s events. His narrative found resonance with the gathered audience, many of them GOP supporters and state lawmakers, who saw in his story a rallying call for their political action.

A Rallying Point for Action

The Campbell County GOP chairman, Scott Clem, and other party members leveraged the fundraiser to reaffirm their support for Trump’s candidature in the upcoming presidential race. The framing of the January 6 incident, not as a breach of law and order, but as a catalyst for their political action, echoed through the speeches and discussions.

Commemorating a Controversial Cause

The auction, a centerpiece of the event, featured pies and a framed photograph of Griffin with Trump, raising about $12,500 in total. The event, attended by supporters from various states, served as a testament to the enduring appeal of Trump and the divisive narrative of January 6.

Despite the controversy, the fundraiser, and Griffin’s narrative, were well-received by the audience, affirming both their commitment to Trump and their view of January 6 as a symbolic day of action. This event underscores the profound divisions in American politics and the enduring influence of the January 6 narrative, three years on.