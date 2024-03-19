Campaigners Demand Halt on New Scottish Road Projects to Prioritize Climate Goals

Amid growing environmental and social inequality concerns, transport campaigners are urging for an immediate stop to all new road-building projects funded by city region deals in Scotland. Transform Scotland's recent findings highlight a detrimental focus on high-carbon transport infrastructure, overshadowing the urgent need for sustainable transport solutions and contradicting Scotland's ambitious climate targets.

Spotlight on Unsustainable Investments

With a staggering £1.3 billion earmarked for transport projects under the Scottish City Region Deals, Transform Scotland's scrutiny reveals an alarming £900 million allocation towards high-carbon infrastructure. This substantial investment in road-building is criticized for perpetuating reliance on unsustainable transport methods, further entrenching social disparities and exacerbating carbon emissions. Contrastingly, a meager £382 million is dedicated to promoting sustainable and low-carbon transport initiatives, with only the Stirling Deal committing entirely to low-carbon projects.

Call for Strategic Reprioritization

Transform Scotland's director, Colin Howden, voices frustration over the continued prioritization of road infrastructure at the expense of equitable and environmentally friendly transport alternatives. Highlighting the missed opportunities to invest in public transport enhancements and active travel infrastructure, Howden calls for a decisive pivot towards prioritizing measures that offer both environmental benefits and equitable access to mobility. The report 'Dirty Deals' underscores the urgent need for transparency and accountability in public spending, advocating for a parliamentary inquiry to reassess the alignment of City Region Deals with Scotland's net-zero aspirations and social equity objectives.

Reimagining Scotland's Transport Future

As Scotland grapples with the imperative to reduce car usage by 20% by 2030, the spotlight on City Region Deals underscores a critical juncture for reevaluating transport infrastructure investments. The Scottish government's response hints at a broader commitment to sustainable transport measures within the Regional Growth Deal programme. However, the call from Transform Scotland and supporting environmental advocates for an immediate halt on new road-building projects emphasizes the need for a strategic shift towards investments that genuinely support Scotland's climate action goals and foster a more inclusive, sustainable mobility landscape.

The debate over Scotland's transport infrastructure investments highlights a pivotal moment for policymakers, local authorities, and communities to collectively reimagine a future where transport systems not only mitigate environmental impacts but also promote social equity. As discussions unfold, the choices made today will indelibly shape Scotland's path towards achieving its lauded net-zero targets and crafting a legacy of sustainable, accessible mobility for generations to come.