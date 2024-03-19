Campaign for Justice: Restoring NZ Citizenship to Samoans Denied by 1982 Law

The Samoan community in New Zealand has mobilized behind a campaign spearheaded by former National Party MP Anae Arthur Anae, aiming to overturn a law that revoked the citizenship of Western Samoans. Passed in 1982 under Robert Muldoon's government, this legislation has been widely criticized for its discriminatory implications. Anae's initiative seeks not only to restore citizenship but also to offer compensatory measures such as superannuation payments and visa-free travel, with a readiness to escalate the matter to the International Human Rights Court if domestic efforts falter.

Advertisment

Historical Grievance and the Path to Redress

Anae Arthur Anae, recognized as New Zealand's first Pasifika parliamentarian, has thrown his weight behind a member's bill introduced by Teanau Tuiono. This bill, if passed, would reinstate New Zealand citizenship to Samoans impacted by the 1982 legislation. However, Anae envisions a broader form of compensation, advocating for superannuation benefits and visa-free travel as more fitting redress. Despite his support for the bill's intent, Anae expresses concerns over its potential repercussions on Samoa's economy, fearing a mass migration that could destabilize the island nation.

A United Community Effort

Advertisment

The campaign, dubbed Mau a Samoa i le Sitiseni 2024, is actively engaging the Samoan community through a questionnaire aimed at gathering support for the bill's passage. The initiative emphasizes the importance of collective action, with the questionnaire designed to inform a robust submission to New Zealand's Parliament. This effort underscores a significant mobilization within the Samoan community, united by a shared vision of justice and recognition of their rights.

Looking Ahead: Implications and International Avenues

While the campaign has garnered substantial support, Anae's readiness to take the issue to the International Human Rights Court highlights the challenges ahead. The potential economic impacts on Samoa remain a contentious aspect of the debate, with Anae cautioning against policies that could lead to a workforce drain similar to challenges faced by other Pacific islands. As the campaign progresses, the broader implications for New Zealand's immigration policy and its relationship with Samoa loom large, setting the stage for a complex dialogue on citizenship, rights, and national identity.