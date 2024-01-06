Camden-Frontier School Board Trustees Face Recall Over Mascot Retirement

In a move that has stirred up controversy in the local community, Jesse Crow and Emily Morrison, trustees of the Camden-Frontier school board, are now facing an imminent recall election.

The election, scheduled for May, is the response to Crow and Morrison’s decision to retire the long-standing ‘Redskins’ mascot. The decision has opened up a chasm among community members, with a noticeable divide in opinion.

At the heart of the upcoming recall election lie Sarah Wilcox and Ricky Hartman, two community members who have stepped up as candidates to fulfill the remaining tenure of Crow and Morrison, which is set to end on December 31, 2026.

Wilcox, who led the recall efforts, succeeded in gathering a sufficient number of signatures, clearing the path for the recall election to take place. This achievement comes after a previous attempt that was thwarted due to petition sheets being improperly completed.