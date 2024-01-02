Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui’s Two-Term Reign

In a momentous move that signifies a shift in leadership, the Cambridge City Council has elected former mayor E. Denise Simmons to serve as their new mayor, ending the consecutive two-term reign of Sumbul Siddiqui. Siddiqui, the first Muslim woman and the first woman to serve two consecutive mayoral terms in Cambridge, faced allegations of promoting a toxic workplace last fall, allegations she staunchly denied. The council’s decision came after two rounds of voting on Monday, with Simmons being chosen unanimously during the second round.

Simmons’ Background and Aspirations

Simmons, a seasoned public servant who has served on the City Council since 2002, is starting her third term as mayor of Cambridge. She was first elected as mayor in 2008, making history as the first Black and openly lesbian mayor in the nation. Throughout her career, Simmons has championed progressive affordable housing policies and initiatives around racial and social justice. Her mission is to inspire young women and people of color to pursue public office.

Transitioning Leadership

Despite the transition of power, Siddiqui gracefully acknowledged Simmons’ leadership and expressed her eagerness to work with the new mayor. Simultaneously, the council elected Marc McGovern as the vice mayor with an 8-1 majority. The newly elected mayor and vice mayor will now face the task of leading Cambridge amidst the challenges of the current socio-political climate.

A Personal Note

In a heart-wrenching revelation, Simmons shared the loss of her daughter, Atieno Adoyo Pilipa Steen Simmons, who passed away in August after battling acute myeloid leukemia. Atieno had been a strong advocate for the African American community and LGBTQ+ rights. Simmons, who now carries her daughter’s legacy, is poised to lead with empathy and resilience as she steers Cambridge towards a future of inclusivity and justice.