en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui’s Two-Term Reign

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui’s Two-Term Reign

In a momentous move that signifies a shift in leadership, the Cambridge City Council has elected former mayor E. Denise Simmons to serve as their new mayor, ending the consecutive two-term reign of Sumbul Siddiqui. Siddiqui, the first Muslim woman and the first woman to serve two consecutive mayoral terms in Cambridge, faced allegations of promoting a toxic workplace last fall, allegations she staunchly denied. The council’s decision came after two rounds of voting on Monday, with Simmons being chosen unanimously during the second round.

Simmons’ Background and Aspirations

Simmons, a seasoned public servant who has served on the City Council since 2002, is starting her third term as mayor of Cambridge. She was first elected as mayor in 2008, making history as the first Black and openly lesbian mayor in the nation. Throughout her career, Simmons has championed progressive affordable housing policies and initiatives around racial and social justice. Her mission is to inspire young women and people of color to pursue public office.

Transitioning Leadership

Despite the transition of power, Siddiqui gracefully acknowledged Simmons’ leadership and expressed her eagerness to work with the new mayor. Simultaneously, the council elected Marc McGovern as the vice mayor with an 8-1 majority. The newly elected mayor and vice mayor will now face the task of leading Cambridge amidst the challenges of the current socio-political climate.

A Personal Note

In a heart-wrenching revelation, Simmons shared the loss of her daughter, Atieno Adoyo Pilipa Steen Simmons, who passed away in August after battling acute myeloid leukemia. Atieno had been a strong advocate for the African American community and LGBTQ+ rights. Simmons, who now carries her daughter’s legacy, is poised to lead with empathy and resilience as she steers Cambridge towards a future of inclusivity and justice.

0
Politics United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims

By Muhammad Jawad

Courtroom Divided over Sentencing in Tragic UTV Crash

By BNN Correspondents

Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes

By Israel Ojoko

Toronto Man Charged with Multiple Sexual Assaults: Fear Grips the Community

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts P ...
@Health · 1 min
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts P ...
heart comment 0
AfD Awaits Legal Assessment Before Decision on Halemba’s Future

By Wojciech Zylm

AfD Awaits Legal Assessment Before Decision on Halemba's Future
Willmar Police Department Raises Starting Wage for Community Service Officers

By Salman Khan

Willmar Police Department Raises Starting Wage for Community Service Officers
Rhode Island’s Legislative Session 2024: Focus on Gun Safety, Affordable Housing, and More

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Rhode Island's Legislative Session 2024: Focus on Gun Safety, Affordable Housing, and More
Navigating the Political Labyrinth: NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s 2024 Prospects

By Mazhar Abbas

Navigating the Political Labyrinth: NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's 2024 Prospects
Latest Headlines
World News
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
42 seconds
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
43 seconds
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
45 seconds
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
51 seconds
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
55 seconds
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
55 seconds
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
58 seconds
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
2 mins
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
AfD Awaits Legal Assessment Before Decision on Halemba's Future
2 mins
AfD Awaits Legal Assessment Before Decision on Halemba's Future
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
21 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app