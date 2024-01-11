Cambridge City Council Proposes £20M Headquarters Refurbishment

The Cambridge City Council has unveiled an ambitious plan to invest £20 million in a comprehensive refurbishment of its primary headquarters. This investment, seen as a vital step towards ensuring the viability of these structures for the next century, will focus predominantly on the Guildhall.

Renovation for Sustainability

As the heart of Cambridge’s administrative machinery, the Guildhall’s renovation forms the cornerstone of this proposal. The earmarked funds are intended to modernise the Guildhall, making it suitable for continued use well into the next century. Along with the Guildhall, the Corn Exchange and Market Square will also receive much-needed upgrades, reinforcing the council’s broader vision for urban renewal.

Strategic Investment in the City’s Heart

Simon Smith, the Labour party’s executive councillor for finance, underlined the importance of this project. He emphasised that the refurbishment of the Guildhall is not just a facelift, but a strategic investment designed to ensure its long-term viability. The investment is also a testament to the council’s commitment to preserving and enhancing the city’s architectural heritage.

Upcoming Scrutiny and Discussion

The council’s strategy and resources scrutiny committee is set to review these proposals in a meeting scheduled for the coming Monday. Apart from the refurbishment plans, other budgetary concerns will also be on the table for discussion. It is noteworthy that the council needs to achieve approximately £11.1 million in savings over the next five years, and the provisional funding settlement from the central government is unlikely to make a significant dent in this requirement.