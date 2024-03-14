Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet Hosts 8th National Ramadan Iftar, Unites Over 6,000 Guests

On March 21, Cambodia will witness an unparalleled gathering of faith and diplomacy as Prime Minister Hun Manet hosts the 8th National Ramadan Iftar dinner in Phnom Penh. This significant event is not just a ceremonial feast but a powerful statement of Cambodia's respect for its Muslim community and an effort to foster international religious harmony. Over 6,000 guests, including local and international dignitaries, are set to attend, marking it as a historic event in the nation's calendar.

Building Bridges Through Faith

Prime Minister Hun Manet and his wife, Pich Chanmony, have extended their best wishes to Muslims worldwide as they embark on Ramadan, the holy month of Islam. In a heartfelt social media post, Manet expressed his gratitude towards the Cambodian Muslims for their unwavering faith in his leadership and their contributions to maintaining peace and national harmony. The event is expected to draw more than 400 foreign friends from 39 nations, including significant figures such as Wan Muhamadnoor Matha, president of the Thai National Assembly, and representatives of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. This diverse attendance underscores the event's importance in promoting religious unity and cultural exchange on a global scale.

Emphasizing the Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan, the fourth pillar of Islam, is a time for reflection, devotion, and renewal of faith. Observers fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food and water, to demonstrate their loyalty and self-discipline, while also developing empathy for the less fortunate. Chay Borin, Minister of Cults and Religion, highlighted the importance of practicing good deeds, giving alms, and maintaining good relations with neighbors during this holy month. The National Ramadan Iftar dinner not only celebrates these values but also aims to strengthen the bonds within the community and across faiths.

Looking Forward

The 8th National Ramadan Iftar dinner is more than just a communal breaking of the fast; it is a testament to Cambodia's commitment to religious freedom and harmony. Through this event, Prime Minister Hun Manet seeks to build on the legacy of his predecessor, fostering a more inclusive and united nation. As the country prepares to welcome guests from across the world, the spotlight is on Cambodia's role in promoting peace and understanding among diverse cultures and religions. This event may well set a precedent for future celebrations of faith and fraternity in the region.