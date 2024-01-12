Cambodia’s PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day

Cambodia’s Prime Minister, Hun Manet, is set to host a grand dinner meeting with journalists on World Press Freedom Day, May 3, marking the sixth occasion of such an event. The dinner, anticipated to draw between four to five thousand journalists, will unfold in the grandeur of the Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh.

Reviving Engagement in a Post-Pandemic World

The dinner meeting, a tradition previously upheld by former Prime Minister Hun Sen, symbolizes the government’s commitment to preserving a robust information sector and freedom of expression. Notably, this significant event returns after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, making its resumption on World Press Freedom Day a notable moment for the press in Cambodia.

Paving Pathways for Open Communication

The event’s primary focus is to foster relationships between the government and media professionals and promote open communication. It serves as a platform for addressing issues related to press freedom and journalistic practices, allowing for a dialogue that could shape the future of journalism in the country.

A Unique Initiative in Cambodia’s Media Landscape

Government spokesman Pen Bona emphasized the rarity of such initiatives in other countries. He lauded the openness of Cambodia’s media sector, which boasts over 2,000 registered media outlets. Puy Kea, president of the Club of Cambodian Journalists (CCJ), and Nop Vy, executive director of the Cambodian Journalists Alliance (CamboJa), expressed support for the meeting. They view it as a means for journalists to gain a better understanding of government policies and for mutual discussion on maintaining press freedom.

CamboJa aims to use the meeting to request government action on challenges facing journalists, seek training opportunities, and advocate for new laws on access to information. This gathering could potentially mark a turning point in Cambodian media, setting a precedent for the role of the press in the nation’s development.