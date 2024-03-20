Cambodia's PM Hun Manet Prioritizes Local Development to Bridge Urban-Rural Divide

Addressing the annual meeting of the Ministry of Rural Development on March 20, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet underscored the importance of bolstering local-level development across all sectors. This initiative aims to narrow the current and future disparities between urban and rural areas, fostering a more integrated progression between the two. Hun Manet's strategy focuses on enhancing the rural population's livelihoods as a cornerstone for sustainable and resilient socio-economic growth.

Strategic Development Initiatives

Hun Manet outlined a comprehensive policy program for local development, encapsulated in the Nation Building and Defence 2023-28 within the Pentagonal Strategy. This includes the development of physical infrastructure like roads, which, despite not all being sealed, significantly facilitate trade and access to health and education services. The strategy also highlights improving rural living conditions, diversifying rural economic activities, and uplifting ethnic minority communities both economically and culturally.

Achievements and Future Plans

Rural Development Minister Chhay Rithisen highlighted the government's success in constructing over 50,000km of rural roads and enhancing the living standards of rural communities through improved sanitation and clean water access. The government's efforts to diversify the rural economy and create 'model' villages in locations with potential for economic, tourism, or agricultural development were also underscored. These efforts are seen as pivotal in reducing poverty and fostering sustainable development.

Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development

The Cambodian government's approach, as articulated by Hun Manet and Chhay Rithisen, underscores a commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development. By focusing on infrastructure development, improving living conditions, and economic diversification, Cambodia aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas. This strategy not only aims to enhance the quality of life for rural residents but also to integrate rural communities more effectively into the national development agenda.