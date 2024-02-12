Cambodia's new ambassador to China tasked with boosting bilateral ties and promoting culture

In a significant diplomatic meeting held today, 12th February 2024, Say Chhum, the President of the Senate of Cambodia, met with the newly-appointed Ambassador of Cambodia to China, Soeung Rathchavy. The President emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties, attracting Chinese investors, and promoting Cambodian culture and traditions.

A Mission to Bolster Relations

During their meeting, President Chhum urged Ambassador Rathchavy to work diligently towards enhancing the relationship between Cambodia and China. He stressed the need for increased cooperation with Chinese institutions and people, and requested her support for Cambodian citizens residing in China.

Ambassador Rathchavy, who previously served as the secretary of state for Asia-Pacific Affairs, pledged to fulfill her duties responsibly and follow the recommendations of President Chhum. With her extensive experience in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ASEAN Secretariat, she expressed confidence in her ability to foster a stronger bond between the two nations.

Promoting Cambodian Culture and Attracting Investors

President Chhum also encouraged Ambassador Rathchavy to attract Chinese investors and tourists to Cambodia by promoting its rich culture, traditions, and customs. He highlighted the potential for economic growth and development that could result from increased Chinese investment and tourism.

In response, Ambassador Rathchavy vowed to make every effort to promote Cambodian culture and attract Chinese investors. She acknowledged the importance of this mission and expressed her commitment to representing Cambodia's interests in China.

Strengthening Cooperation with Chinese Counterparts

In addition to promoting cultural exchange and economic ties, President Chhum advised Ambassador Rathchavy to work closely with other ambassadors in China. He emphasized the need for collaboration and communication in order to effectively represent Cambodia and further its diplomatic goals.

Ambassador Rathchavy agreed with President Chhum's assessment and promised to establish strong working relationships with her Chinese counterparts. She recognized the value of collaboration and expressed her determination to contribute to Cambodia's diplomatic efforts in China.

In conclusion, today's meeting between President Say Chhum and Ambassador Soeung Rathchavy underscored the importance of strengthening relations with China, attracting investors and tourists, and promoting Cambodian culture. With Ambassador Rathchavy's extensive experience and commitment to her duties, there is hope for a brighter future in Cambodia-China relations.

