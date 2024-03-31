Cambodia's Ministry Pushes to Formalize Economy, Aims to Transition Informal Workers and Enterprises

The Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation in Cambodia is taking significant steps towards integrating the informal economy into the formal sector. This initiative is designed to attract enterprises, workers, and self-employed individuals operating outside the formal system, acknowledging the challenges but underscoring the critical role of informal economic development in national growth.

Strategic Initiatives and Government Support

The Ministry's spokesperson, Heng Sokkung, highlighted the plan to enhance the effectiveness of dissemination, raise awareness of government policies, and encourage participation from the private sector and development partners. A potential strategy includes forming an informal economic alliance to foster dialogue and policy involvement. Prime Minister Hun Manet has also emphasized the government's commitment to capacity building within the informal economy, aiming for a seamless transition into the formal economy through supportive policies and comprehensive data collection on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Support Mechanisms and Policy Development

To support the informal economy, various mechanisms have been implemented. These include the establishment of the Techo Startup Centre, the Skills Development Fund (SDF), and the promotion of entrepreneurship among Cambodians. The Small and Medium Enterprise Bank of Cambodia (SME Bank) plays a crucial role in providing financial support to SMEs, enabling them to expand and improve their production chains. The Ministry is also crafting policies and preparing a sub-decree on the organisation of SME cluster zones to further encourage SME development.

National Economic Development Strategy

The National Strategy for Informal Economic Development 2023-28 aims to facilitate access to informal economic development areas, guiding them towards a transitional development system before full participation in the formal economy. This strategy highlights the benefits of entering the system to prevent a fallback into the informal economy. Experts, like Hong Vanak of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, stress the importance of integrating those in the informal economy into the socio-economic development process, suggesting the government clearly identify and support these individuals to enable growth and formal economy transition.

In response to these initiatives, Vorn Pov, president of the Independent Democracy of Informal Economy Association (IDEA), mentioned the association's efforts in educating its members about new government policies and collaborating with various ministries to address the needs of informal economy workers, particularly women. The association's openness to cooperation highlights the collective effort required to support vulnerable populations within the informal economy, aiming for a stronger, more inclusive national economy.