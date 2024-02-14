Cambodia's Milled Rice Exports Surge in 2024: Ministry Seeks Trademark Registration for New Variety

In a significant stride for Cambodia's milled rice industry, the country exported a staggering 46,221 tonnes in January 2024, marking a 25.2 percent surge from the previous year. This robust growth translated into a 13 percent increase in revenue, with the exchequer earning a substantial $32.6 million from rice exports during the month.

Ministry of Commerce Seeks Support for Trademark Registration

Capitalizing on this momentum, the Ministry of Commerce is seeking assistance from development partners AFD and GRET to register a new rice variety, Kampong Speu Fragrant Rice, as a collective trademark product. This strategic move aims to instill confidence among exporters and stimulate milled rice exports to global markets.

The Ministry recognizes the importance of establishing collective marks to build customer trust and provide clarity for farmers. In 2022, two rice varieties, Sen Kro Oub (SKO) and Damneob Sbai Monkul (DSMK), were successfully announced as collective trade fragrant rice.

Promoting and Opening Markets through Free Trade Agreements

The Ministry of Commerce has also been proactively working to promote and open the market for rice and rice products through various free trade agreements. This concerted effort to strengthen trade relationships and market access has contributed to the impressive growth in rice exports.

In 2023, Cambodia exported a total of 656,323 tonnes of milled rice, generating a revenue of US$466 million. With the registration of Kampong Speu Fragrant Rice as a collective trademark product, the Ministry of Commerce hopes to further expand its footprint in the global rice market.

Investing in the Future of Rice Exports

The registration of Kampong Speu Fragrant Rice as a collective trademark product represents a strategic investment in the future of Cambodia's rice exports. By bolstering exporters' confidence and building customer trust, the Ministry of Commerce aims to ensure the sustainable growth of the milled rice industry.

In conclusion, with a steady increase in milled rice exports and a strategic focus on collective trademark registration, Cambodia is poised to strengthen its position in the global rice market. The efforts of the Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with development partners AFD and GRET, promise to bring new opportunities and growth for the country's farmers and exporters.