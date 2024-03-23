Cambodia's Labour Minister Heng Sour Advocates for Enhanced Child Labour Awareness

On March 18, in Phnom Penh, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training Heng Sour chaired the inaugural meeting of the National Committee on Child Labour (NCCL), marking a significant step towards combating child exploitation in Cambodia. Emphasizing the need for increased public awareness, Sour highlighted the crucial role of the NCCL in fostering understanding and support for anti-child labour initiatives across the nation.

Advertisment

Urgent Call for Action

In his address, the minister underscored the importance of disseminating information about the committee's efforts and achievements in the fight against child labour. Heng Sour called for proactive measures to showcase the progress being made, urging the NCCL to be at the forefront of this advocacy. Rights group LICADHO's operations director, Am Sam Ath, echoed the minister's sentiment, stressing the necessity for widespread education and strict enforcement against child exploitation in the workforce.

Strategic Measures and Outreach

Advertisment

The ministry has been actively organizing events to educate about anti-child labour laws, reaching thousands. In 2022 and 2023 alone, close to 200 events were conducted, targeting key industries known for employment violations. These initiatives have significantly contributed to raising awareness and understanding of child labour laws among workers and employers alike. Sam Ath also recommended vigilant monitoring of high-risk sectors, such as brick kilns and domestic work, to prevent exploitation.

Continued Vigilance and Challenges

Despite these efforts, challenges remain in completely eradicating child labour and exploitation. The ministry acknowledges ongoing risks and emphasizes the need for continuous vigilance and action. The education campaigns and regulatory measures represent a solid foundation, but the fight against child exploitation demands enduring commitment and collaboration from all societal sectors.

The collaborative approach taken by the Cambodian government and various rights organizations signifies a hopeful path forward in the protection of children from labour exploitation. As awareness grows and enforcement strengthens, the potential for creating a child-labour-free Cambodia becomes increasingly achievable, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's dedication to upholding the rights and dignity of its youngest citizens.