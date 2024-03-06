Cambodia's Interior Ministry Launches Disability Action Team to Enhance Employment Opportunities

In a significant move toward inclusivity, Cambodia's Ministry of Interior has inaugurated a "Disability Action Team" aimed at advising on disability issues and boosting employment chances for disabled individuals within the Ministry. Announced on December 26, 2023, by Minister Sar Sokha, this initiative marks a pivotal step in the government's efforts to enhance the representation and welfare of disabled people in civil service roles.

Strategic Formation and Objectives

The establishment of the Disability Action Team aligns with the Ministry's ongoing commitment to address the needs and challenges faced by disabled individuals. With Sar Sokha serving as the Honorary Chairman and Yun Chhunny as the Chairman, alongside 14 Vice-Chairmen and six members, the team is tasked with developing policies, strategies, and recommendations for the implementation of disability-related laws and regulations. Their advisory role extends to proposing revisions to existing policies to the Disability Action Council, underscoring their critical function in shaping an inclusive policy framework.

Distinct Role and Contributions

Contrary to the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans, and Youth Rehabilitation, which focuses on the welfare of disabled people, the Disability Action Team will operate under the Council for the Disability Action of Cambodia. Their primary responsibility includes informing policy-making and creating action plans specifically designed for disabled persons within the Ministry. Highlighting the initiative's importance, spokesperson Touch Sokhak revealed that currently only 0.93% of the Ministry's workforce comprises disabled individuals, a figure they aim to increase in the forthcoming years.

Future Prospects and Challenges

The introduction of the Disability Action Team presents a promising avenue for disabled persons to engage in civil service, albeit through the competitive examination process. However, the overlap in roles with the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans, and Youth Rehabilitation poses potential challenges in delineating responsibilities. Despite these hurdles, the initiative reflects a broader governmental push towards inclusivity and equal opportunities, setting a precedent for other ministries and sectors to follow suit.