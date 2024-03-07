Cambodia's HEYC Gears Up for 2024: Fostering Youth Engagement in Social and Technological Advancements

Sar Sokha, Cambodia's Minister of Interior and a key figure in youth development, emphasized the importance of youth involvement in social events and technological advancements during the annual meeting of the Higher Education Youth Council (HEYC). The meeting, which aimed to review past achievements and set the agenda for 2024, highlighted the critical role of young people in the nation's progress.

Empowering Youth through Engagement and Technology

The HEYC's focus for the upcoming year includes a wide array of social activities and sports programs, aimed at building the capacities of the youth. Sokha stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with stakeholders to ensure more young people participate in the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC) activities. The adoption of the UYFC App for membership registration was highlighted as a step towards achieving significant milestones in 2024.

Key Achievements and Future Plans

In 2023, the HEYC took part in major national and international events, including the SEA Games and the ASEAN-Para Games, under the 'Beyond the Game' campaign. These initiatives, alongside efforts to increase UYFC membership among the youth, underscore the council's commitment to fostering a vibrant and active youth community. Looking ahead, the council plans to focus on peacekeeping, vocational training for vulnerable youths, technology in education, and responsible social media use.

Education and Technological Development

Echoing the council's objectives, Ek Monosen, Deputy Chairman of HEYC, expressed gratitude for the support from key leaders and outlined the council's active role since 2021. With an emphasis on educational advancement and the development of new curricula, the HEYC is set to propel Cambodia's educational institutions towards regional and international standards, particularly in technological progress.

As Cambodia navigates the challenges and opportunities of the digital age, the HEYC's initiatives represent a forward-thinking approach to youth engagement and education. By fostering an environment that encourages active participation and innovation among young people, the council is laying the groundwork for a future where Cambodian youth are at the forefront of social and technological advancements.