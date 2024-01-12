en English
Cambodia

Cambodia’s Annual Journalist Meet: A Step Towards Press Freedom

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:16 pm EST
Cambodia’s Annual Journalist Meet: A Step Towards Press Freedom

In a significant move underscoring its commitment to press freedom, the Cambodian government, led by Prime Minister Hun Manet, is preparing to host its annual dinner meeting with journalists on World Press Freedom Day, slated for May 3. This event, marking its sixth recurrence, continues a tradition established by former Prime Minister Hun Sen before the new administration took office in August of the past year.

Reaffirming Commitment to Freedom of Expression

The meeting, set to take place at the Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh, is anticipated to gather between four to five thousand journalists. This grand assembly aims to underscore the government’s dedication to nurturing a robust information sector and safeguarding freedom of expression. The agenda, expected to mirror past years, will focus on pertinent issues such as training for journalists, promoting a professional code of ethics, enhancing media literacy, ensuring digital safety, and deliberating on the creation of new laws on information access.

Promoting Direct Interaction and Understanding

Government officials and media professionals perceive this event as a rare opportunity for direct interaction between journalists and the country’s leaders, fostering understanding and communication between the two factions. The dinner meeting serves as a platform for discussing the promotion of journalism and addressing industry challenges.

Resumption After a Three-Year Hiatus

The meeting had been held five times in the past but was suspended for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As it resumes, it signifies not only the government’s commitment to press freedom but also its recognition of the importance of journalism in the post-pandemic era.

Despite previous allegations of controlled elections, systematic harassment of critics, and interference with media outlets, the current administration is making strides towards enhancing press freedom. This annual meeting stands as a testament to the Cambodian government’s resolve to uphold freedom of expression and its recognition of the crucial role of an independent press in a democratic society.

Cambodia Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Cambodia

