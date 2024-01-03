en English
Cambodia

Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

Marking a milestone in bilateral relations, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, the Prime Minister of Cambodia, is slated to embark on an official visit to France on January 18-19. The French President, H.E. Emmanuel Macron, extended the invitation, which represents the first of its kind since Hun Manet assumed his role as Prime Minister. The visit is expected to bolster progress in pivotal areas of their bilateral relationship, encompassing the economy, development, defense, heritage, and engagement with the Francophonie.

Macron’s Invitation and its Implications

President Macron in his invitation expressed a keen interest to deepen and diversify cooperation between the two nations. He emphasized the need to address global challenges, particularly in the context of the energy transition. Further, Macron underscored the importance of strengthening a rules-based world order that upholds state sovereignty and independence.

The Cambodian Monarch’s Paris Visit

This impending visit builds upon the recent official trip to Paris by the Cambodian monarch, His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni. This visit underscored the robust ties of friendship between Cambodia and France.

Hun Manet’s Visit to Vietnam

In a related development, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet recently concluded an official visit to Vietnam’s capital Hanoi. During his visit, he held discussions with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, covering defense, border affairs, trade, and education. They also ratified cooperation agreements in the fields of science and trade. Chinh expressed concern over Cambodia’s Funan Techo Canal project, worried about its potential environmental impact on the Mekong River. In response, Hun Manet assured him that the preliminary studies on the project indicated minimal environmental impacts on Vietnam. The Funan Techo Canal, a 180-kilometer long artificial canal, aims to connect Cambodia’s seaports to the Mekong River via a system of lock gates, with the objective to reduce transportation costs and decrease reliance on Vietnamese ports.

Cambodia France Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

