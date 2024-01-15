Cambodian PM Hun Manet Connects with Diaspora in Europe Amid Key Diplomatic Engagements

On January 14, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet engaged with over 2,000 Cambodian expatriates and nearly 300 students across Europe. These interactions took place in Paris, where Manet was set to discuss enhancing bilateral relations, address global issues, and advocate for a rules-based international order with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Manet’s First European Trip as Prime Minister

Manet’s visit to Paris is part of his first European tour as Prime Minister. He will also participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16-17. At the forum, Manet is expected to discuss restoring faith in the global system and attract investments to Cambodia. The Cambodian Prime Minister’s tour aims to connect with Cambodian diaspora, a practice established by his predecessor, Hun Sen, and emphasize a sense of unity.

Connecting with Cambodian Diaspora

Manet’s interactions with the diaspora are not merely a social call, but an opportunity to brief them about Cambodia’s current state of peace and development. He thanked them for their spirit of democracy and unwavering commitment to preserving independence. The meetings also serve as a platform to inform Cambodians abroad about the significance of his upcoming engagements, particularly his meeting with President Macron and potential investors.

Aiming for National Development

As Cambodia looks to attract investment for national development, these meetings with the diaspora and international leaders could prove pivotal. Manet expressed his gratitude to the Cambodian community for their support and the effort they made to attend the meeting, reinforcing solidarity with the government’s mission for the nation. The French ambassador to Cambodia assured that the French government would maintain security for visitors to the country, underlining the importance of these diplomatic ties.