Cambodia Leverages Economic Diplomacy to Boost Prestige and Counter Misinformation

On March 27, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's Chhiv Yiseang emphasized the importance of economic diplomacy in enhancing Cambodia's global standing amidst ongoing international tensions and misinformation threats. Addressing the three-year performance of Cambodia's economic strategies, Yiseang highlighted the essential role of commercial diplomacy in promoting trade, investment, and socio-economic resilience. The strategy aims to showcase Cambodia's peace, stability, and safety, attracting investments and boosting tourism.

Advertisment

Strategic Diplomacy Amidst Global Challenges

Despite the waning COVID-19 situation, Yiseang pointed out that the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Israel-Hamas face-off, and superpower tensions continue to threaten global peace and prosperity. These challenges, alongside disrupted supply chains, high inflation, and crises in tourism and transport, necessitate a focused approach on economic diplomacy. Yiseang's address underlined the need for collaborative initiatives to present Cambodia positively on the international stage, thereby countering negative narratives and enhancing the nation's reputation.

Collaborative Efforts and Cultural Promotion

Advertisment

Yiseang called for joint activities with relevant ministries and institutions to promote Cambodia's economic and cultural strengths. Echoing this sentiment, Yang Peou, secretary-general of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, urged Cambodian representatives at the UN to actively promote the country's advantages. He highlighted the potential of cultural products, like South Korea's Kimchi, in driving economic growth. Peou's remarks underscore the importance of cultural heritage in reinforcing economic diplomacy and attracting foreign investment and tourists.

Looking Forward: The 2024-28 Strategy

The meeting also served as a platform to gather input for Cambodia's 2024-28 economic diplomacy plan. As the country navigates through a complex global landscape, the emphasis on economic diplomacy underscores the strategic shift towards maximizing trade benefits, socio-economic resilience, and reinforcing Cambodia's image internationally. This approach not only aims to attract investment and boost tourism but also to safeguard the nation against external threats and misinformation.

The initiative to strengthen Cambodia's economic diplomacy comes at a critical time, reflecting a broader understanding of diplomacy's role in safeguarding national interests and projecting a positive image on the global stage. By focusing on economic resilience and cultural promotion, Cambodia is poised to navigate through the challenges of misinformation and international tensions, ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity for its people.