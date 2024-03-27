Cambodia Launches Village-Level Campaign for Vulnerable Families' Social Support Registration

The Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation, through its National Social Protection Fund, has announced an initiative to directly engage with local communities for the registration of vulnerable individuals and families. This campaign, running from April 1-20, aims to facilitate access to the Family Package social support system, enhancing welfare measures for Cambodian citizens. Eligibility criteria have been detailed, emphasizing the necessity of valid IDPoor equity cards, national IDs, disability cards, or birth certificates for registration.

Strategic Outreach for Inclusive Registration

Emphasizing the significance of reaching out to eligible beneficiaries in their own communities, the campaign seeks to ensure that no vulnerable family is left behind. This approach is particularly crucial for individuals who may not be aware of the assistance available to them or find the registration process daunting. HelpAge Cambodia's executive director, Tum Vira, lauded the initiative for its proactive and inclusive strategy, aiming to make social support more accessible to those in need.

Eligibility and Registration Process

The campaign outlines specific eligibility criteria for different groups, including the elderly, people with disabilities, pregnant women, and children under 2 years old, among others. Automatic registration for people living with HIV/AIDS, based on family head information, is a notable aspect of this initiative, simplifying the process for affected families. This meticulous approach to registration underscores the government's commitment to comprehensive social protection.

Enhancing Social Support for the Elderly

While the campaign is set to benefit a wide array of vulnerable groups, concerns remain regarding support for the broader elderly population. The initiative serves those with equity cards, yet some older individuals without these cards still face significant challenges. The comparison with Thailand's IDPoor programmes and calls for more inclusive support underscore the ongoing need for policies that address the vulnerabilities of all elderly citizens, not just those currently eligible for assistance.

As Cambodia embarks on this ambitious campaign, the endeavor represents a critical step toward strengthening the social safety net for its most vulnerable populations. By prioritizing direct engagement and simplifying the registration process, the initiative not only aims to enhance immediate welfare outcomes but also lays the groundwork for more inclusive and comprehensive social protection mechanisms in the future. This approach signals a significant move towards ensuring that social support systems are accessible to all, reflecting a deepened commitment to social welfare and equity.