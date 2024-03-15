Cambodia Launches Major Crackdown on Deforestation, Illegal Land Encroachment in Pursat

General Sao Sokha, commander-in-chief of Cambodia's Royal Gendarmerie, has spearheaded a significant operation against deforestation and illegal land encroachment in Pursat province, marking a notable escalation in the country's efforts to protect its natural landscapes. Initiated on March 12, the month-long campaign targets four communes in Veal Veng district, involving over 300 Military Police personnel. This move, requested by the Ministry of Environment, aims to bolster the management of natural protected areas, ensuring the conservation of biodiversity and sustainable utilization of natural resources.

Objective and Strategy

The campaign's primary goal is to curb the rampant illegal activities threatening Cambodia's ecological systems. Under the leadership of Sar Sambothon, Royal Gendarmerie chief of staff, the operation will focus on stringent law enforcement and cooperation with local authorities to address the manpower shortfall in combating large-scale land grabs. Military Police, operating under legal procedures, will educate the public on the consequences of deforestation and land encroachment, aside from taking legal action against offenders.

Support and Challenges

Pursat provincial governor Khoy Rida highlighted the necessity of the Military Police intervention, pointing out the inability of provincial authorities to tackle all instances of forest crimes alone. The operation has also received backing from environmental advocacy groups, with Heng Kimhong, president of the Cambodian Youth Network (CYN), emphasizing the importance of lawful enforcement and the prevention of power abuse during the campaign. This approach seeks to address the long-standing issue of forest and natural resource offenses in the area.

Future Implications

This crackdown represents a critical step forward in Cambodia's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable land management. By targeting illegal deforestation and land encroachment, the campaign not only aims to protect the country's natural heritage but also sets a precedent for future conservation efforts. The success of this operation could serve as a model for similar initiatives, highlighting the importance of collaboration between military, governmental, and local entities in preserving ecological integrity.