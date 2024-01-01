Cambodia in 2023: Peaceful Power Transfer and Record-Breaking SEA Games

In 2023, Cambodia etched two significant milestones into its historic timeline, capturing the attention of both domestic and international observers. The first was the peaceful transfer of power following the July 23 general election. This was a remarkable achievement for a country historically marred by struggles with peaceful successions.

A Historic Election

The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) clinched a majority win, securing 120 out of 125 seats, and FUNCINPEC, the remaining five. Over 8.2 million voters participated, leading to Manet’s confirmation as the new Prime Minister of the 7th mandate government.

The smooth transition was a testament to robust political leadership and stability amidst global challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shaping a Stable Future

The new administration, consisting of younger CPP members, initiated the Pentagonal Strategy to ensure national stability and stimulate economic growth. The strategy is a commitment to improving the lives of the poor and vulnerable, and to achieve an upper-middle-income status by 2030 and a high-income status by 2050. The government has earmarked a substantial budget for social affairs, education, vocational training, and healthcare for 2024.

Hosting the SEA Games

The second milestone was Cambodia hosting the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games for the first time. This event, initially scheduled for 1963, was canceled due to political instability. The SEA Games was a resounding success, with Cambodia setting a new record for medals won and receiving high praise from attendees.

Under Manet’s leadership, Cambodia’s foreign policy took a dynamic and strategic turn, focusing on cooperative efforts, economic diplomacy, and promoting peace through international relations. Manet’s address at the 78th UN General Assembly underscored Cambodia’s commitment to peace and multilateralism and expressed the country’s intent to work towards resolutions in global conflicts and to open humanitarian corridors.