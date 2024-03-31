Cambodia Enhances Global Prestige through Economic Diplomacy Amidst Global Tensions

On 27 March 2024, Chhiv Yiseang, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's secretary of state, urged officials to leverage economic diplomacy to boost Cambodia's international standing and mitigate risks to its reputation. Amidst ongoing global conflicts and economic challenges, Yiseang highlighted the critical role of economic diplomacy in fostering Cambodia's peace, stability, and safety, as well as in countering detrimental narratives. This strategy aims to open international trade avenues and build socio-economic resilience, offering substantial benefits to the nation.

Strategic Focus on Economic Diplomacy

Despite the easing COVID-19 pandemic, global incidents such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict continue to threaten international peace and prosperity. Yiseang underscored the negative impacts of these events on supply chains, inflation, and the tourism and transport sectors. To navigate these challenges, Cambodia's economic diplomacy strategy over the past three years has been pivotal in advancing the country's commercial and socio-economic interests on the global stage. Moving forward, the strategy will focus on creating collaborative programs with various ministries and institutions to showcase Cambodia's assets and counteract negative perceptions, particularly in the realms of investment and tourism.

Promoting Positive National Image

Yang Peou, secretary-general of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, echoed Yiseang's sentiments, calling on Cambodian representatives at the UN to actively promote the nation's positive attributes and beneficial activities. He pointed out the limited promotion of trade and cultural heritage, suggesting that leveraging cultural products, similar to South Korea's success with Kimchi, could significantly boost the economy. This approach not only enhances international trade and tourism but also strengthens cultural ties and national pride.

Looking Ahead: Economic Diplomacy 2024-28

The meeting served as a platform to review achievements and set directions for Cambodia's economic diplomacy strategy for 2024-28. With an emphasis on maximizing commercial opportunities and enhancing socio-economic resilience, the plan underscores the importance of international collaboration and cultural promotion. By strategically navigating global challenges and harnessing the potential of economic diplomacy, Cambodia aims to bolster its prestige, peace, stability, and safety on the world stage, ensuring a prosperous future for its citizens.