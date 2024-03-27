Cambodia Cracks Down on Misuse of RCAF, Police License Plates After Accidents

Following a series of accidents involving vehicles with Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and police license plates, Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Interior have issued stern warnings against their improper use. These incidents, notably involving foreigners, have prompted legal actions and a call for stricter adherence to regulations regarding state-issued plates.

Incidents Sparking Action

Recent accidents in Kandal and Preah Sihanouk provinces, caused by foreigners driving vehicles with RCAF plates, have led to injuries and arrests. These events have shed light on the misuse of state-issued license plates, sparking public debate and prompting official responses. The Ministry of National Defence has made it clear that vehicles with RCAF plates must be operated by military officials only, in accordance with defence ministry principles. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior outlined the correct usage of police plates, emphasizing their use for official business or by police officers in personal vehicles only, strictly prohibiting use by foreigners and civilians.

Government Response and Guidelines

In response to these incidents, the defence ministry warned of legal consequences for misuse, while the interior ministry detailed the allowed uses of police plates. Touch Sokhak, deputy spokesperson for the interior ministry, highlighted that there are no restrictions on using military or police plates, as long as the vehicles are operated correctly and adhere to the Kingdom’s road traffic laws. Interior Minister Sar Sokha reiterated the importance of using state-issued plates appropriately, instructing provincial police to monitor their usage closely to prevent misuse and ensure they serve the work of the authorities.

Community and Official Reactions

The misuse of RCAF and police license plates has not only legal implications but also affects the public’s perception of the armed forces and police. Am Sam Ath, operations director at rights group LICADHO, stressed that these plates should serve the missions of specific units and not be used by unauthorized individuals, as it tarnishes the honor of the police or military. The push for stricter enforcement and adherence to regulations reflects the government's commitment to maintaining public safety and the integrity of its institutions.

The recent crackdown on the misuse of RCAF and police license plates in Cambodia underscores the government's efforts to uphold law and order, ensuring that privileges associated with state-issued plates are not exploited. By tightening regulations and monitoring usage, Cambodia aims to prevent future incidents and maintain the esteem of its military and police forces.