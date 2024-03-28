Cambodia Boosts Youth Employment: UYFC and Labour Ministry Sign Vocational Training MOU

On March 26, the Union Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC) and the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training inked a pivotal memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at amplifying outreach programs for technical and vocational training. This strategic alliance, endorsed by Deputy Prime Minister Hun Many and Labour Minister Heng Sour, seeks to enhance vocational training awareness and job opportunities among Cambodian youth, particularly those hailing from financially challenged backgrounds.

Uniting for a Skilled Future

The MOU represents a concerted effort to bridge the gap between the younger generation and viable employment pathways through vocational education. Deputy Prime Minister Hun Many, in emphasizing the significance of the UYFC's mission, highlighted the critical role of the youth in national development and the importance of intergenerational support. Labour Minister Heng Sour elaborated on the synergy between the ministry's objectives and the UYFC's extensive network, which promises to effectively disseminate information on vocational training and employment opportunities across the nation.

Strategic Collaboration for National Development

The collaboration is poised to significantly impact Cambodia's workforce development strategy by targeting 1.5 million youths from impoverished families. The government has earmarked $36 million for vocational training initiatives, focusing on 38 essential skills across 10 fields. This initiative not only aims to equip the youth with employable skills but also facilitates partnerships with the private sector to offer internships, thereby enhancing the practical application of learned skills and improving job readiness.

Ongoing Commitment and Future Prospects

The commitment demonstrated by the UYFC and the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training underscores a broader governmental strategy to foster a skilled workforce aligned with the kingdom's economic needs. By leveraging the UYFC's reach and the ministry's resources, this collaboration is set to play a pivotal role in empowering Cambodian youth, thereby contributing to the nation's economic development and reducing youth unemployment. As this initiative gains momentum, the focus will remain on adapting vocational training to meet the evolving demands of the job market, ensuring that Cambodia's youth are not just employable but also instrumental in driving the country's progress.