Cambodia Boosts Food Safety with IAEA: Minister Hem Vanndy Spearheads Nuclear Tech Collaboration

On March 18, in a significant move to enhance food security and safety, Cambodia's Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hem Vanndy, announced a pivotal intensification of technological collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This partnership aims to mitigate food radiation and effectively manage pests, leveraging nuclear technology. The announcement came during a meeting with an IAEA delegation, led by deputy director-general Liu Hua, marking a momentous step for Cambodia's agricultural and food safety sectors.

Advertisment

Strengthening Bilateral Ties for Technological Advancement

The discussions between Minister Vanndy and the IAEA delegation focused on the application of nuclear technology in the industrial sector, particularly in reducing food radiation and improving pest management techniques. Vanndy praised the IAEA for its ongoing technical cooperation and expressed Cambodia's commitment to nurturing this partnership. Liu Hua, representing the IAEA, underscored the agency's dedication to promoting the safe and peaceful use of nuclear technology worldwide, offering support across health, agriculture, and environmental sectors.

Implications for Cambodia's Food Security

Advertisment

With this enhanced collaboration, Cambodia aims to reduce industrial radiation in the food sector and manage pests through sophisticated radiation sterilisation techniques. This initiative is expected to significantly bolster the country's food security and safety measures. Theng Savoeun, director of the Coalition of Cambodian Farmer Community (CCFC), expressed support for the strengthened technical collaboration, highlighting its potential to align Cambodia's food and agricultural development strategies with global advancements in atomic technology.

Global Recognition and Future Prospects

This partnership not only solidifies Cambodia's position on the global stage in adopting advanced nuclear technologies for food safety but also opens up avenues for further multilateral and bilateral collaborations. The initiative is a testament to the potential of nuclear technology in revolutionizing food safety standards, positioning Cambodia alongside developed nations in technological advancement. As the country prepares to enhance and broaden its cooperation with the IAEA, the future looks promising for its agricultural and food safety sectors.