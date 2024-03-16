Cambodia and EU Pledge to Strengthen Ties and Support Each Other Globally

On March 13, 2024, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea and the European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, reaffirmed their commitment to bolster their longstanding relationship and mutual support on the international stage. This agreement was reached during Urpilainen's visit to Phnom Penh, marking a significant step in enhancing diplomatic and strategic cooperation between Cambodia and the European Union.

Advertisment

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The meeting between Minister Sok Chenda Sophea and Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen was not just a routine diplomatic engagement but a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted and evolving partnership between Cambodia and the EU. Both parties expressed their contentment with the progress in cooperation across various sectors, signaling a mutual interest in further deepening ties. The discussion also covered the EU's role in the successful hosting of the 24th ASEAN-EU ministerial meeting, underscoring the importance of Cambodia-EU relations within broader regional frameworks.

Addressing Regional and Global Challenges

Advertisment

During their discussions, Sok Chenda Sophea and Urpilainen delved into important regional and international issues, including political developments in Cambodia, ASEAN-EU cooperation, and the situation in Myanmar. The EU's commitment to supporting ASEAN, as evidenced by the Global Gateway investment package, highlights the strategic importance of Southeast Asia in EU foreign policy. Moreover, the conversation touched upon the EU's approach to the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, with a focus on providing support through non-governmental channels.

Looking Ahead: Economic Integration and Cooperation

The visit by Commissioner Urpilainen also provided an opportunity to assess the current state of Cambodia-EU economic cooperation, especially in the wake of Cambodia's recent elections and government formation. Discussions with European businesses revealed a strong commitment to supporting Cambodia's integration into the regional economy, a sentiment echoed by the EU's support for ASEAN's economic integration efforts. This economic dialogue signifies a shared vision for a more interconnected and prosperous Southeast Asia, with Cambodia playing a pivotal role.

The reaffirmation of Cambodia-EU ties by Sok Chenda Sophea and Jutta Urpilainen underscores a mutual commitment to not only maintain but also expand their partnership. This meeting lays the groundwork for future cooperation, promising to enhance economic, political, and strategic collaborations between Cambodia and the European Union, contributing to a more stable and prosperous regional and global environment.