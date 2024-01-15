en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Cambodia: Activists Convicted for ‘Inciting a Peasant Revolution’

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for ‘Inciting a Peasant Revolution’

In a shocking turn of events, four activists have been arrested and convicted in Cambodia, charged with the egregious crime of ‘inciting a peasant revolution.’ These arrests, which were carried out in Ratanakiri province on May 17, 2024, were made following a workshop aimed at educating farmers about land rights and other pertinent issues. Seventeen out of 39 attendees were initially detained, but only the four activists were held for an extended duration, placed in pre-trial detention before finally being released on bail.

Activists or Agitators?

The Interior Ministry spokesperson Gen. Khieu Sopheak justified these arrests, labeling the activities of the activists as illegal and deviating from their stated objective. According to him, instead of focusing on enhancing agricultural productivity, the activists were allegedly discussing political matters. They were accused of encouraging antipathy towards the wealthy and highlighting socioeconomic disparities, a narrative that Gen. Khieu Sopheak compared to the rhetoric used by the Khmer Rouge in their early days to rally farmers.

The Shadow of the General Election

These arrests were not isolated incidents but took place against the backdrop of the general election held in July 2024. The election process itself was criticized for being manipulated to ensure the return of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and the subsequent appointment of Hun Manet, the son of the long-standing Prime Minister Hun Sen, to the prime ministerial post.

A Land of Injustices

Land grabs by influential figures have been a persistent issue in Cambodia. As many as ten thousand families in the Angkor Wat area are being forcibly relocated under the pretext of preserving the site’s UNESCO World Heritage status. This displacement began in 2022 and has left many families living in abysmal conditions in remote locations. It’s time for international entities like UNESCO and the governments of France and Japan to intervene and advocate for the rights of these affected families.

0
Agriculture Cambodia Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
51 seconds ago
Agricultural Giants CHS and GROWMARK Explore Potential Collaborations
Two agricultural powerhouses, CHS, Inc. and GROWMARK, Inc., have made a public declaration to explore potential collaborations, a move that promises to reshape the landscape of agricultural services. The announcement, made on January 12, 2024, comes as a continuation of their long-standing collaborative history, a relationship that has yielded initiatives like Cooperative Ventures, a venture
Agricultural Giants CHS and GROWMARK Explore Potential Collaborations
Bangladesh Government Launches Helpline and Website to Curb Overpricing
26 mins ago
Bangladesh Government Launches Helpline and Website to Curb Overpricing
Torr Metals Discovers New Gold Anomalies in Northern Ontario, Paves Way for 2024 Exploration
30 mins ago
Torr Metals Discovers New Gold Anomalies in Northern Ontario, Paves Way for 2024 Exploration
Rising Costs Challenge Dairy Farmer in Germany Amid Ukraine War
11 mins ago
Rising Costs Challenge Dairy Farmer in Germany Amid Ukraine War
German Finance Minister Booed at Farmers' Protest in Berlin
16 mins ago
German Finance Minister Booed at Farmers' Protest in Berlin
Kazakhstan's President Set for Official Visit to Italy and the Vatican
20 mins ago
Kazakhstan's President Set for Official Visit to Italy and the Vatican
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
11 seconds
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
15 seconds
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
17 seconds
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
22 seconds
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
Rishi Sunak Highlights 'Brexit Benefit' during Leigh-on-Sea Visit
33 seconds
Rishi Sunak Highlights 'Brexit Benefit' during Leigh-on-Sea Visit
Arizona Governor Proposes Significant Budget Cuts Amid Rising Deficit
33 seconds
Arizona Governor Proposes Significant Budget Cuts Amid Rising Deficit
Political Tensions Escalate as 2024 US Presidential Election Campaigns Begin
42 seconds
Political Tensions Escalate as 2024 US Presidential Election Campaigns Begin
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
53 seconds
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Exploring the Links: Sleep-Disordered Breathing, Cardiovascular Disease, and Gender
54 seconds
Exploring the Links: Sleep-Disordered Breathing, Cardiovascular Disease, and Gender
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
53 seconds
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
48 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
57 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
58 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app