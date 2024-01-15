Cambodia: Activists Convicted for ‘Inciting a Peasant Revolution’

In a shocking turn of events, four activists have been arrested and convicted in Cambodia, charged with the egregious crime of ‘inciting a peasant revolution.’ These arrests, which were carried out in Ratanakiri province on May 17, 2024, were made following a workshop aimed at educating farmers about land rights and other pertinent issues. Seventeen out of 39 attendees were initially detained, but only the four activists were held for an extended duration, placed in pre-trial detention before finally being released on bail.

Activists or Agitators?

The Interior Ministry spokesperson Gen. Khieu Sopheak justified these arrests, labeling the activities of the activists as illegal and deviating from their stated objective. According to him, instead of focusing on enhancing agricultural productivity, the activists were allegedly discussing political matters. They were accused of encouraging antipathy towards the wealthy and highlighting socioeconomic disparities, a narrative that Gen. Khieu Sopheak compared to the rhetoric used by the Khmer Rouge in their early days to rally farmers.

The Shadow of the General Election

These arrests were not isolated incidents but took place against the backdrop of the general election held in July 2024. The election process itself was criticized for being manipulated to ensure the return of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and the subsequent appointment of Hun Manet, the son of the long-standing Prime Minister Hun Sen, to the prime ministerial post.

A Land of Injustices

Land grabs by influential figures have been a persistent issue in Cambodia. As many as ten thousand families in the Angkor Wat area are being forcibly relocated under the pretext of preserving the site’s UNESCO World Heritage status. This displacement began in 2022 and has left many families living in abysmal conditions in remote locations. It’s time for international entities like UNESCO and the governments of France and Japan to intervene and advocate for the rights of these affected families.