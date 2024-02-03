Calls for Resignation Intensify for BC Minister Selina Robinson Over Controversial Remarks

Selina Robinson, the Post-Secondary Education Minister of British Columbia, is under fire for her controversial remarks that Israel was established on a "crappy piece of land." The comments, made during an online panel discussion with Jewish politicians hosted by B'nai Brith Canada, have sparked an outcry from pro-Palestinian groups, leading to calls for her resignation.

Robinson's Apology Amid Rising Tension

Robinson has since apologized for her comments, recognizing their disrespectful nature and the way they belittled the deep connection Palestinians have with the land. However, her apology has done little to quell the mounting pressure for her to step down. Independent Jewish Voices Canada is among the groups urging Robinson to resign.

Alleged Interference in Instructor's Dismissal

Adding to Robinson's woes, the B.C. Civil Liberties Association has accused her of intervening in the firing of a college instructor who voiced support for Hamas' attacks. This alleged intervention has further escalated calls for her resignation. Robinson and Premier David Eby have both denied any involvement in the instructor's dismissal.

Eby's Response

Premier David Eby has labeled Robinson's comments as "totally unacceptable" and divisive, particularly for British Columbians of Palestinian descent. Eby emphasized the importance of politicians refraining from using their power to belittle communities and assured that Robinson would be extending her apology to all parties affected by her comments. Eby, however, has not indicated whether he is considering Robinson's dismissal or if she has offered to resign.