Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate

Unveiling a controversial chapter in Australia’s political history, Sky News contributor Gary Hardgrave has raised concerns over the government’s refusal to release national security records related to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Despite the recent release of cabinet papers from 2003, the minutes of the national security committee of cabinet remain classified, sparking intense debate.

Withholding of Crucial Records

The Morrison government failed to hand over certain national security-related cabinet documents from the time of the Iraq war to the National Archives of Australia. The missing records were discovered on 19 December 2023 and blamed on ‘administrative oversights.’ An independent review of the 2020 transfer process is set to ensure all relevant records have been transferred.

The Decision That Stirred Controversy

According to the 2003 cabinet papers, Australia joined the US-led invasion of Iraq without a full analysis of the risks. The decision, based on oral reports by then Prime Minister John Howard, did not express doubt about Iraq’s possession of weapons of mass destruction. This decision, deemed one of the worst foreign policy blunders in Australian history, sparked widespread protests and resignations.

Missing Advice and Ongoing Inquiry

The National Archives released cabinet papers of John Howard’s government, but key advice to the national security committee regarding Australia’s decision to join the Iraq War is conspicuously absent. This omission has prompted a high-level inquiry to make the documents public. The documents reportedly reveal that the cabinet agreed that Iraq’s weapons posed a direct risk to Australia’s security.

The Call for Transparency

Former Prime Minister John Howard’s decision and the intelligence advice it was based on were largely dealt with by the cabinet’s powerful national security committee. The failure to release all the documents on which the decision was based has amplified calls for any decision to go to war to be put in the hands of parliament instead of the government of the day. The missing documents, if released, could potentially provide insights into the rationale behind Australia’s decision to support the United States and the United Kingdom in the Iraq conflict.