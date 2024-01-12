Calls for Reform in Presidential Appointment Powers to Electoral Commissions Surge

The unrestricted power of the President to appoint commissioners to Electoral Commissions has come under severe scrutiny. Political figures and analysts alike are calling for a comprehensive reform of these laws, a move that they believe would significantly bolster the independence of electoral bodies. The need for such a change is seen as critical, with the current appointment system viewed as a potential threat to the neutrality and impartiality of the commission. The calls come ahead of potential electoral events, suggesting a focus on the need for a credible and autonomous electoral body capable of conducting free and fair elections without undue influence from the executive branch of government.

Questioning Presidential Powers

Under the spotlight is the President's sole power to appoint electoral commissioners, a system that has existed for some time. Critics argue that this system creates a conflict of interest and potentially undermines the impartiality of the electoral commission—a body that should be immune to political influence. They suggest that this state of affairs could be remedied by altering the appointment process, which could lead to a more transparent and fair electoral system, thereby strengthening democracy.

The Case for Reform

A recent petition filed in the Supreme Court has brought the issues into sharp focus. The petition seeks to declare certain sections of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act as ultra vires under the Constitution of India. Notably, the petition highlights the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the committee for the appointment of an Election Commissioner, along with the dilution of previous Supreme Court judgments. The need for an independent mechanism for the appointment of heads and members of state institutions, the petition argues, is essential to ensure neutrality and fair elections.

Recent Appointments and the Road Ahead

In a recent development, President Yoweri Museveni appointed four new commissioners to Uganda's Electoral Commission, with the term of the old commission expiring on January 7, 2024. The new commission will be vetted by Parliament's Appointment Committee, and the functions of the Electoral Commission are outlined under Article 61 of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda. The appointment powers are vested in the President by Article 60 (1) of the Constitution. The new appointees include both new entrants and retained members. This move, while within the law, has reignited the debate about the need for reform in the appointment process.