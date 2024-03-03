Calls for Overhaul in Disaster Relief as Gippsland Farms Face $50K Flood Damage Without Aid

Following the Boxing Day 2023 floods, Gippsland farmers find themselves grappling with substantial financial losses, urging a reevaluation of disaster support mechanisms. Wendy Whelan, a local dairy farmer, faced a $50,000 repair bill with no government disaster relief in sight, spotlighting the inadequacy of current support systems for agricultural sectors. As communities rally to support their own, officials and farmers alike call for a more responsive and inclusive disaster relief framework.

Urgent Need for System Reform

The Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), despite being a joint federal and state initiative, falls short in addressing the immediate needs of affected farmers and businesses. Gippsland South MP Danny O'Brien emphasizes the necessity for a more agile and real-time responsive system. The current framework's limitations were starkly highlighted as farmers like Damian and Angela Stock experienced repeated flooding, leading to extensive damage that traditional insurance models do not cover.

Community and Government Response

In response to the devastation, more than $20 million has been allocated for flood and storm recovery across Victoria, with local governments receiving funds for community and private property clean-ups. However, this assistance does not extend to businesses and farms, leaving many in the agricultural sector to rely on community support and donations. The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) has initiated calls for donations, underlining the critical role of local communities in disaster recovery and the significant gap in governmental support.

Looking Forward

The recent flooding events and the subsequent outcry for reform underscore the pressing need for a disaster support system that encompasses the unique challenges faced by the agricultural sector. As debates continue and communities strive to rebuild, the spotlight remains on the necessity for a more inclusive and adaptive disaster relief strategy that ensures the sustainability and resilience of Australia's food security.