Calls for Delinquency Declaration Against Former PRASA Board Over Security Contract Cancellation

Amid significant railway infrastructure vandalism and theft, Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has voiced a strong recommendation for the former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) board members to be declared delinquent. This suggestion comes in light of their decision to cancel security contracts, a move that has had severe repercussions for Cape Town's Metrorail Central Line and its users, particularly impacting the poor and working class by forcing them to resort to more expensive transportation methods.

Root Causes of the Infrastructure Crisis

The origins of the debacle trace back to December 2017 when PRASA terminated its security services without lining up new contracts, leading to rampant theft and vandalism. This issue was compounded during the Covid-19 lockdowns, as many individuals, unable to afford other housing options, constructed shacks along the non-operational Central Line. The cessation of security contracts, flagged by many as irregular and possibly tainted by corruption, laid the groundwork for these challenges, exacerbating the strain on Cape Town's public transport system and reinforcing the spatial injustices inherited from apartheid.

Community and Legal Reactions

The call for holding the former PRASA board members accountable has garnered support from various corners, including the rail activist organization UniteBehind. Legal advisor Joseph Mayson emphasized the critical nature of the Central Line for Cape Town's poor and working class, highlighting the significant financial burden the line's closure has imposed on these communities. Meanwhile, PRASA spokesperson Andiswa Makanda pointed out that any action against the former board falls under the purview of the Minister of Transport, given the minister's role in board appointments. The current PRASA board chairperson, along with other stakeholders, attended an oversight visit, stressing that the decision to declare the former members delinquent rests with the state, as the shareholder.

Looking Forward

The repercussions of the former PRASA board's decisions continue to ripple through the community, underscoring the urgent need for accountability and systemic changes to prevent future governance failures. As efforts to recover the Central Line and relocate affected households progress, the calls for declaring the former board delinquent serve as a critical reminder of the importance of sound decision-making and robust oversight in safeguarding public assets and serving the community's needs.