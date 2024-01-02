Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships

In a turn of events that has sent ripples through the UK’s political landscape, a prominent Brexiteer, Ben Habib, deputy leader of Reform UK, has demanded that former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair be stripped of his knighthood. The call comes in the wake of revelations surrounding Blair’s non-profit organization, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), and its questionable partnerships with nations known for their poor human rights records, such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Controversial Partnerships Spark Outrage

The partnership with Bahrain has triggered a wave of controversy due to the nation’s well-documented history of political oppression against its Shia majority by the Sunni Muslim-ruled government. Furthermore, the institute’s involvement with Saudi Arabia has amplified the concerns, especially considering the kingdom’s direct involvement in the infamous murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Blair’s Influence on Global Affairs Questioned

Habib has accused Blair of negatively influencing global affairs and has cited the former prime minister’s role in the civilian casualties during the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts. The TBI’s advisory role to nations with questionable human rights records and its rise in income from foreign governments by 50% over the last year have elicited criticism and raised questions about Blair’s influence on global politics.

Final Thoughts

The revelations about TBI’s questionable partnerships and the subsequent call for Blair’s knighthood to be rescinded underscore the increasing scrutiny of the roles played by influential figures and their organizations in global affairs. The story is a reminder that even the actions of non-profit organizations can have significant political implications, especially when they involve nations with controversial human rights records.