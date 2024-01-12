en English
Politics

California’s State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:52 pm EST
California’s State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts

In a bid to bridge a $38 billion budget deficit, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget threatens the future of the state’s Park Adventure Pass and Library Parks Pass programs. These initiatives, aimed at providing free access to state parks, risk losing their funding under the new budget plan, which seeks to cut $8.5 billion in spending.

Impact on Park Access

The potential funding cuts could severely impact the accessibility of state parks and beaches, particularly for those in lower-income and non-White communities. Since their inception in 2021, both the Adventure Pass and Library Parks Pass have found considerable success. Over 48,000 students and their families benefited from the Adventure Pass, while the Library Parks Pass has been utilized by more than 33,000 library cardholders, covering 54 state parks. Consequently, the California State Parks Foundation, along with other advocates, have voiced significant concern over the proposed cuts and are actively petitioning the Legislature for the restoration of funds.

Importance of the Programs

These programs play a pivotal role in promoting a healthier, more equitable California. A survey revealed that 63% of Library Parks Pass users viewed cost as a significant barrier to visiting state parks. However, with the introduction of these programs, 90% of users now plan on visiting more frequently. Therefore, these initiatives are not just about access; they are about fostering a culture of environmental appreciation and outdoor activity.

The Golden Bear Pass

Despite the looming cuts, the Golden Bear Pass, a program for low-income families, remains unaffected. This pass, recently revamped by a bill signed into law, continues to provide a lifeline for families struggling to afford access to California’s state parks. However, the loss of the Adventure and Library Parks Pass programs could still put a strain on the state’s efforts to promote accessibility and equity.

As debates continue, a revised budget is anticipated in May, after tax revenue figures are tallied. According to California law, this budget must be balanced, adding another layer of complexity to this pressing issue.

Politics Society United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

