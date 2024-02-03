California's Senate Bill 986 Seeks to Boost Transparency in Bond Measures

In a move towards greater transparency and fiscal responsibility, California State Senator Kelly Seyarto has introduced Senate Bill 986, a legislation aiming to provide voters with a detailed understanding of the financial implications of state and local bond measures. The bill, if passed, will require ballot labels to include an estimate of the total interest due on the bond, thereby illuminating the full cost of borrowing.

Unveiling the True Costs of Bond Measures

Senate Bill 986 specifically seeks to shed light on bond measures secured by an ad valorem tax. The current practice of combining the principal and interest into an annual payment estimate can often obscure the true costs of the measure's objectives and the full financial burden it entails. Therefore, by mandating a clear summary of the measure's fiscal impact, the bill intends to give voters a complete picture of the financial commitment they are undertaking.

A Parallel to Bank Loan Disclosures

In Senator Seyarto's words, the bill aims to bring a level of transparency similar to that of banks when they disclose loan terms and interest. He emphasizes the importance of providing voters with sufficient information to make educated decisions. This legislation is not merely about adding another line on the ballot but about ensuring that citizens are fully aware of the financial implications of their votes.

While the bill has yet to garner significant support or opposition in Sacramento, it is widely expected to resonate with voters who seek clarity on the total costs of bond measures. Elections consultant Stan Varney points out that the lack of upfront information about total costs in the past has often led to voter suspicion, resulting in the rejection of bond measures, even those meant for critical needs such as school funding.