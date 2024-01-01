en English
Politics

California’s Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
In California, the reparations movement, aimed at addressing historical injustices against the Black community, faces uncertainty. San Francisco Mayor London Breed has rescinded a $4 million pledge initially meant to establish an Office of Reparations. This move is part of the mayor’s strategy to tackle the city’s significant budget deficit, causing disappointment among advocates who had been pushing for substantial cash payments, with some proposals suggesting amounts as high as $5 million per individual.

California’s Reparations Task Force and Governor’s Stance

California Governor Gavin Newsom, too, has refrained from endorsing direct cash payments, a move that was recommended by the state’s Reparations Task Force. This task force had released a groundbreaking report in June, proposing reparations of approximately half-a-trillion dollars in total. The governor, however, has since emphasized that reparations should involve more than just financial compensation.

New York Takes Up the Baton

While California’s reparations efforts have hit a snag, New York has made progress. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to create a state commission to examine the state’s role in slavery and recommend possible reparations. This move makes New York the third state in the nation to establish such a body. It signifies a growing national trend to confront the lasting impacts of slavery. Governor Hochul has asserted that there is a ‘moral obligation’ to face New York’s slavery history, signaling a commitment to more than just extending an apology.

Politics Social Issues United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

