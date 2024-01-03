en English
Law

California’s Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:13 am EST
California’s Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences

In a state where diversity is celebrated and equality is sought, California Democrats are facing legal hurdles in their quest to implement race-based preferences. This comes after California voters, in a 2020 referendum, and the Supreme Court, through recent rulings, rejected such practices. The spotlight is now on ACA7, a bill introduced by these Democrats, which seeks to create a backdoor for the governor to grant exceptions to nondiscrimination rules, raising questions about the future of racial equity in the state.

Reviving the Race Preference Debate

ACA7 is seen as an attempt to revive the race preference debate, despite a clear rejection of such practices by voters and the judiciary. In 2020, Californians rejected race preferences by a significant margin in a referendum. Furthermore, Chief Justice John Roberts, through a recent Supreme Court ruling, emphasized the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination.

Championing the Fight Against ACA7

On the front lines of this battle is University of San Diego School of Law Professor Gail Heriot. A key figure in defeating the 2020 referendum, Heriot is now rallying opposition against ACA7. She is encouraging citizens to sign a petition and spread the word against the proposed bill, which she sees as a threat to Prop 209. This proposition, amended in 1996, prevents the state from discriminating or granting preferential treatment based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin.

Heriot’s Crusade: A Larger Battle

Heriot’s campaign against ACA7 is part of a larger battle against attempts by the legislature to overturn Prop 209. This battle continues on, despite the Supreme Court’s recent ruling against race-based preferences. As a co-editor of a book examining the damages of race preferences in higher education, Heriot is seeking public support to maintain the prohibition of such practices in California. The question remains: Will the public and the courts uphold the principle of nondiscrimination, or will race-based preferences find a way back into California’s policies?

Law Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

