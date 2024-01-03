California’s New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage

California, in a bid to address its long-term housing shortage, has taken a series of legislative steps aimed at easing the construction of new homes. However, these efforts are being challenged by various factors including high interest rates, slow local approval processes, and a shortage of skilled construction workers. Notwithstanding these hurdles, the housing bills passed in the 2023 California legislative session, set to go into effect in January 2024, are expected to bring some relief to these challenges.

New Housing Bills to Speed Up Approval Processes

Two notable bills introduced by San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener, Senate Bill 423 and SB 4, are poised to expedite the approval process for the construction of apartment buildings with units assigned for lower-income Californians. Furthermore, these bills will facilitate the development of affordable housing on property owned by religious institutions and non-profit colleges. This move is indicative of a broader legislative trend towards dismantling barriers and creating incentives for housing construction.

Legislation Encourages Denser, Taller Buildings

Other significant bills include AB 1287, which allows for denser, taller buildings with additional middle-income units, and SB 684, which facilitates the subdivision of large parcels for townhomes and cottages. However, there was a carve-out for single-family home neighborhoods, demonstrating ongoing resistance from a coalition of local governments, labor groups, and environmental justice advocates.

Limiting Environmental Act to Delay Housing Projects

New laws also aim to curb the use of the California Environmental Quality Act to delay housing projects, with several bills designed to streamline environmental reviews and court challenges. Assemblymember Phil Ting’s bill, AB 1033, set for 2024, will allow homeowners to sell their accessory dwelling units (ADUs) as condos, assuming local governments participate.

Despite the construction industry slowdown, there is optimism that these new laws will create more opportunities for young homebuyers. These legislative measures highlight the government’s commitment to make housing more accessible and affordable in a state where the cost of living continues to soar.