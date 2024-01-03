en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

California’s New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
California’s New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage

California, in a bid to address its long-term housing shortage, has taken a series of legislative steps aimed at easing the construction of new homes. However, these efforts are being challenged by various factors including high interest rates, slow local approval processes, and a shortage of skilled construction workers. Notwithstanding these hurdles, the housing bills passed in the 2023 California legislative session, set to go into effect in January 2024, are expected to bring some relief to these challenges.

New Housing Bills to Speed Up Approval Processes

Two notable bills introduced by San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener, Senate Bill 423 and SB 4, are poised to expedite the approval process for the construction of apartment buildings with units assigned for lower-income Californians. Furthermore, these bills will facilitate the development of affordable housing on property owned by religious institutions and non-profit colleges. This move is indicative of a broader legislative trend towards dismantling barriers and creating incentives for housing construction.

Legislation Encourages Denser, Taller Buildings

Other significant bills include AB 1287, which allows for denser, taller buildings with additional middle-income units, and SB 684, which facilitates the subdivision of large parcels for townhomes and cottages. However, there was a carve-out for single-family home neighborhoods, demonstrating ongoing resistance from a coalition of local governments, labor groups, and environmental justice advocates.

Limiting Environmental Act to Delay Housing Projects

New laws also aim to curb the use of the California Environmental Quality Act to delay housing projects, with several bills designed to streamline environmental reviews and court challenges. Assemblymember Phil Ting’s bill, AB 1033, set for 2024, will allow homeowners to sell their accessory dwelling units (ADUs) as condos, assuming local governments participate.

Despite the construction industry slowdown, there is optimism that these new laws will create more opportunities for young homebuyers. These legislative measures highlight the government’s commitment to make housing more accessible and affordable in a state where the cost of living continues to soar.

0
Law Politics United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Woman Attempts to Set Police Officer on Fire During Arrest in South Carolina

By Dil Bar Irshad

South Carolina Woman Attempts to Set Police Officer Ablaze during Arrest

By Nitish Verma

Georgia State Capitol Evacuated Over Bomb Threat Hoax, All-Clear Issued

By Israel Ojoko

Resistance in Federal Agencies: Hans Bader's Quest for Transparency

By BNN Correspondents

Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political ...
@Law · 2 mins
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political ...
heart comment 0
Chester Residents Invited to Contribute to Local Police Budget Survey

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Chester Residents Invited to Contribute to Local Police Budget Survey
Social Media Surveillance by Law Enforcement Raises Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Social Media Surveillance by Law Enforcement Raises Concerns
Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis
California’s Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
Latest Headlines
World News
DoseMe Delves into Turkish Market through Primum Pharma Alliance
11 seconds
DoseMe Delves into Turkish Market through Primum Pharma Alliance
FloraStilbene: New Hope in Cancer Immunotherapy
15 seconds
FloraStilbene: New Hope in Cancer Immunotherapy
Wave Life Sciences CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
18 seconds
Wave Life Sciences CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
1 min
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
1 min
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
Alcyone Therapeutics Pioneers New Treatment Pathway with ThecaFlex Implantation in SMA Patients
2 mins
Alcyone Therapeutics Pioneers New Treatment Pathway with ThecaFlex Implantation in SMA Patients
West Feliciana High School EMR Students Learn through Practical Lessons
2 mins
West Feliciana High School EMR Students Learn through Practical Lessons
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
SpineX Inc.'s SCiP Therapy Shows Significant Promise in Cerebral Palsy Treatment
2 mins
SpineX Inc.'s SCiP Therapy Shows Significant Promise in Cerebral Palsy Treatment
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
23 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
37 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app