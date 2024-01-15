California’s Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval

In a significant legislative development, the proposed California bill, SB 362, which aims to give residents universal power to delete their personal data collected by data brokers, has successfully passed the Assembly and now awaits Senate approval. This bold move towards digital privacy has sparked controversy due to the involvement of its co-author, Tom Kemp, an angel investor in a company, Atlas Privacy, that could potentially stand to gain from the bill’s implementation.

Conflict of Interest Concerns

Atlas Privacy offers data deletion services for a fee, leading to conflict of interest concerns. Critics argue that Kemp’s vested interests in the firm could unduly influence the bill’s trajectory. Kemp, however, defends his involvement, arguing that the financial interests of the bill’s opponents are more substantial and potent.

Provision for ‘Authorized Agents’

Adding to the bill’s contentiousness, it contains a provision that allows for ‘authorized agents’ to assist with deletion requests. However, the bill lacks clarity on who qualifies as such an agent, which has raised concerns about potential exploitation and misuse.

Legal and Industry Perspectives

Legal experts and industry participants are currently debating the bill’s implications. Some are advocating for a pause to ensure a more transparent discussion. The bill’s advancement is closely watched, as California’s legislative decisions often set a precedent for other states. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a leading digital rights group, supports the bill but clarifies that only elected officials are considered authors, not sponsors like Kemp.

