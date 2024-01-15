en English
Politics

California’s Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
In a significant legislative development, the proposed California bill, SB 362, which aims to give residents universal power to delete their personal data collected by data brokers, has successfully passed the Assembly and now awaits Senate approval. This bold move towards digital privacy has sparked controversy due to the involvement of its co-author, Tom Kemp, an angel investor in a company, Atlas Privacy, that could potentially stand to gain from the bill’s implementation.

Conflict of Interest Concerns

Atlas Privacy offers data deletion services for a fee, leading to conflict of interest concerns. Critics argue that Kemp’s vested interests in the firm could unduly influence the bill’s trajectory. Kemp, however, defends his involvement, arguing that the financial interests of the bill’s opponents are more substantial and potent.

Provision for ‘Authorized Agents’

Adding to the bill’s contentiousness, it contains a provision that allows for ‘authorized agents’ to assist with deletion requests. However, the bill lacks clarity on who qualifies as such an agent, which has raised concerns about potential exploitation and misuse.

Legal and Industry Perspectives

Legal experts and industry participants are currently debating the bill’s implications. Some are advocating for a pause to ensure a more transparent discussion. The bill’s advancement is closely watched, as California’s legislative decisions often set a precedent for other states. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a leading digital rights group, supports the bill but clarifies that only elected officials are considered authors, not sponsors like Kemp.

Separately, on January 10, 2024, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) published a final rule that substantially alters the test for determining whether a worker is an independent contractor or employee under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). This final rule, set to take effect on March 11, 2024, rescinds the previous rule, addressing the proper circumstances for independent contractor classification under the FLSA.

Moreover, Senate Bill 525 is set to raise the minimum wage for covered health care workers at covered health care facilities in California, starting from June 1, 2024. Both these legislative changes signify a paradigm shift in labor rights and digital privacy.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

