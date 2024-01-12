en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

California Wealth Tax Proposal Rejected Amid Criticism and Constitutional Concerns

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:08 pm EST
California Wealth Tax Proposal Rejected Amid Criticism and Constitutional Concerns

California Assemblyman Alex Lee’s proposed wealth tax, which stirred vigorous debate and sparked comparisons to East Berlin’s Soviet-era tactics, met its end at the hands of the Assembly Revenue and Taxation Committee. The democratic socialist’s controversial bill aimed to levy a one percent tax on individuals possessing a net worth over $50 million and a 1.5 percent tax on those with over $1 billion. Adding fuel to the critique, the bill included a provision to tax individuals even after leaving the Golden State.

A Challenging Proposition

The bill, while commendably ambitious in its pursuit of a more equitable tax system, faced a tidal wave of criticism. Critics, like columnist Jon Coupal, argued that the proposed tax could violate the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause and the right to travel. They contended that the bill’s far-reaching implications could potentially deter wealthy individuals from residing or investing in California, effectively inhibiting the state’s economic growth.

Unanimous Opposition

Despite Assemblyman Lee’s defense of his proposal as a ‘common sense proposal,’ it was rejected not just by Republicans but also Democrats, including Governor Gavin Newsom. This unanimous opposition underscores the challenges of implementing such a radical tax structure change, despite California’s history of higher taxation on the wealthy. Remarkably, the top one percent of earners in the state account for half of California’s income tax revenue.

The Wealthy State

California is home to a significant number of high-net-worth individuals, hosting 186 billionaires – the highest in any U.S. state. It’s a state that’s a veritable magnet for the rich and successful, which is both a boon and a challenge when it comes to tax policies. The failure of Lee’s proposed bill is a crucial reminder of the delicate balance between equitable taxation and maintaining a favorable business and living environment for the state’s affluent residents.

0
Economy Politics United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
7 mins ago
Philippine President Marcos Appoints New Finance Secretary Amid Administrative Reshuffle
In a significant reshuffle within the Philippine administration, President Ferdinand Marcos has appointed House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto as the new Secretary of the Department of Finance. He succeeds Benjamin Diokno, who has returned to his former position as the Chief of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. The transition witnessed an optimistic atmosphere, with Diokno expressing
Philippine President Marcos Appoints New Finance Secretary Amid Administrative Reshuffle
US Banking Sector Trims Over 17,000 Jobs Amidst 2024 Turbulence
29 mins ago
US Banking Sector Trims Over 17,000 Jobs Amidst 2024 Turbulence
Dow Jones Posts Weekly Gain Despite Friday Downtick; Inflation Data Indicates Potential Rate Cuts
35 mins ago
Dow Jones Posts Weekly Gain Despite Friday Downtick; Inflation Data Indicates Potential Rate Cuts
Moscow's Tale of Two Cities: The Dance of Hedonism and Economic Resilience Amid War
19 mins ago
Moscow's Tale of Two Cities: The Dance of Hedonism and Economic Resilience Amid War
Ghana Secures Deal to Restructure $5.4 Billion of Bilateral Loans
21 mins ago
Ghana Secures Deal to Restructure $5.4 Billion of Bilateral Loans
Unrest in Papua New Guinea: A Firsthand Account of Chaos and Resilience
26 mins ago
Unrest in Papua New Guinea: A Firsthand Account of Chaos and Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
Logo Controversy Sparks Political Discord Between ANC and Umkhonto weSizwe Party
1 min
Logo Controversy Sparks Political Discord Between ANC and Umkhonto weSizwe Party
Biden Acknowledges Defense Chief's Lapse of Judgment Amid Hospitalization Dispute
1 min
Biden Acknowledges Defense Chief's Lapse of Judgment Amid Hospitalization Dispute
Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times $392,638 in Legal Fees
2 mins
Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times $392,638 in Legal Fees
President Biden Warns of Retaliation Against Huthi Rebels for 'Outrageous Behavior'
2 mins
President Biden Warns of Retaliation Against Huthi Rebels for 'Outrageous Behavior'
Ace Magashule Eyes Political Revival of ANC with Jacob Zuma Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Ace Magashule Eyes Political Revival of ANC with Jacob Zuma Ahead of 2024 Elections
Nigeria's President Suspends All Social Investment Programmes Amid Allegations of Malfeasance
6 mins
Nigeria's President Suspends All Social Investment Programmes Amid Allegations of Malfeasance
Tyreek Hill's Fearless Mindset Inspires Miami Dolphins Ahead of Chiefs’ Playoff
7 mins
Tyreek Hill's Fearless Mindset Inspires Miami Dolphins Ahead of Chiefs’ Playoff
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: A DeSantis Surprise in the Making?
7 mins
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: A DeSantis Surprise in the Making?
Philippine President Marcos Appoints New Finance Secretary Amid Administrative Reshuffle
7 mins
Philippine President Marcos Appoints New Finance Secretary Amid Administrative Reshuffle
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app