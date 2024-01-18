California Voters Deem Los Angeles and San Francisco Less Safe: Poll

Recent data from an Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll reveals an intriguing perception of safety among California voters. A majority perceive Los Angeles and San Francisco as less safe compared to other large cities in the United States. The findings of the poll, which surveyed 1,087 registered voters from January 11 to January 14, provide a captivating insight into the safety perceptions connected with some of California's most prominent cities.

Perceptions of Safety

According to the poll, 54% of respondents view Los Angeles as less safe, while 59% believe the same about San Francisco. This perception stands in stark contrast to other cities within the state. San Diego and Sacramento, for instance, are seen as about as safe as other large cities, with 51% and 49% of voters expressing this view, respectively. It's noteworthy that party affiliation, in addition to other factors, seems to influence these perceptions of safety. A larger proportion of Republican voters consider Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento as less safe, except for San Diego, where opinions are more evenly split. On the other hand, Democratic and Independent voters are more likely to view San Diego as about as safe as other large metros.

The Crime Factor

The poll also reveals that 11% of voters view crime as the biggest issue facing California, a slight increase from a previous poll. Those who prioritize crime as the top issue tend to perceive Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento as less safe, but a majority see San Diego as about as safe as other cities. This indicates that crime rates and perceptions of safety are closely intertwined, with voters' perceptions of safety significantly impacted by their concerns over crime.

Trust and the U.S. Senate Race

In the context of the upcoming U.S. Senate race, 30% of voters trust Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff to handle the issue of crime best, followed by Republican Steve Garvey at 22%, Democratic Rep. Katie Porter at 18%, and Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee at 13%. The poll, which has a credibility interval similar to its margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points, underlines the role that crime and perceptions of safety may play in the forthcoming electoral politics of California.