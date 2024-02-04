California State Senator Bill Dodd Endorses Dr. Rozzana Verder-Aliga for State Senate

California State Senator Bill Dodd, who is set to retire at the end of the year, has publicly endorsed Councilwoman Dr. Rozzana Verder-Aliga for the State Senate District 3 seat. In a strong endorsement, Dodd emphasized Dr. Verder-Aliga's extensive experience and her proven ability to effectively represent the community in the Capitol.

Endorsement Highlights Dr. Verder-Aliga's Credentials

Dr. Rozzana Verder-Aliga boasts a rich professional background, with credentials including a licensed marriage and family therapist and a doctorate in counseling psychology. In addition to her decade-long tenure as a city councilmember, Dr. Verder-Aliga has previously served as a school board member. Senator Dodd praised her leadership qualities, collaborative spirit, and values, all of which he believes make her an effective representative for the community.

Record of Success

Senator Dodd also highlighted Dr. Verder-Aliga's proven track record of tackling challenges. Her tenure as a city councilmember saw her successfully turn city council deficits into record reserves, demonstrating her strong leadership and fiscal management skills. This success story serves as a testament to her ability to navigate complex issues and deliver results.

Addressing Key Issues

Dr. Verder-Aliga's commitment to addressing key issues such as housing, homelessness, education, and public safety was another major factor in Senator Dodd's endorsement. Her dedication to these issues and her understanding of the specific needs of Sonoma County make her a suitable candidate for the State Senate District 3 seat. Senator Dodd urged the community to support Dr. Verder-Aliga in the upcoming election, underlining his faith in her ability to be an effective representative for the community.