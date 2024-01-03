en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

California Report Highlights Racial Profiling in Police Stops, Proposes Reforms

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
California Report Highlights Racial Profiling in Police Stops, Proposes Reforms

On January 1, 2024, the California Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board unveiled its annual report, shedding light on the critical issue of police stops throughout California. The report, based on an unprecedented analysis of stop data from 560 law enforcement agencies for the year 2022, marks a significant jump from the 58 agencies considered in the prior year’s study.

Racial Profiling: A State-Wide Concern

The study unequivocally confirms the existence of racial and identity profiling as a widespread concern across the state. It highlights stark disparities in police stops, revealing biases based on perceived race, age, and disability status. The findings are a stark reminder of systemic biases in law enforcement, with Black individuals being stopped 131.5% more frequently than expected given their proportion of the California population, and individuals identified as Native American having the highest percentage of stops resulting in a resisting arrest charge.

Addressing The Issue: Recommendations From The Board

The Advisory Board, a collective of community and law enforcement leaders, proposes a series of recommendations to tackle these disparities. Recommendations include enhancing civilian complaint processes, scrutinizing the influence of police unions on accountability, and introducing training programs to address racial and identity profiling.

OpenJustice: A Step Towards Transparency

The report’s findings intend to steer evidence-based reforms aimed at bolstering transparency, public trust, and the relationship between law enforcement and communities. The collection of RIPA stop data plays a pivotal role in propelling such reforms. It is part of a more extensive effort to promote public safety and policy development through OpenJustice, a data-driven initiative to increase access to criminal justice data.

In conjunction with these findings, a new California law requires law enforcement to use individuals’ self-provided names and pronouns when posting their mugshots on social media. While it has drawn concerns over potential misuse by criminals, it underlines the state’s commitment to acknowledging and respecting individual identities in law enforcement practices.

0
Law Politics United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
2 mins ago
Florida Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar: A Case of Home Defense
In the quiet neighborhoods of Florida, a chilling event unfolded that has triggered a discourse on the rights of homeowners to defend their property. A 76-year-old man, John Treadwell, found himself in the unenviable position of having to use his firearm to protect his wife and himself from a burglar. Home Invasion Turns Violent The
Florida Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar: A Case of Home Defense
Decoding Texas Laws: Alcohol Purchase, Driving, Knife Carrying, and Air Travel
13 mins ago
Decoding Texas Laws: Alcohol Purchase, Driving, Knife Carrying, and Air Travel
Gross Law Firm Announces Class Action Notice for James River Group Holdings Shareholders
13 mins ago
Gross Law Firm Announces Class Action Notice for James River Group Holdings Shareholders
Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Washington Township: Man Struck in Bike Lane
3 mins ago
Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Washington Township: Man Struck in Bike Lane
Fifth Circuit Rules EMTALA Does Not Mandate Abortions: Texas Doctors Left in Uncertainty
7 mins ago
Fifth Circuit Rules EMTALA Does Not Mandate Abortions: Texas Doctors Left in Uncertainty
Pakistan's Supreme Court Rules Convicts Ineligible for Election
10 mins ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court Rules Convicts Ineligible for Election
Latest Headlines
World News
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
10 seconds
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
Radmila Lolly Unveils Groundbreaking Miami Heat Collection: A Unique Blend of Music, Fashion, and Sport
32 seconds
Radmila Lolly Unveils Groundbreaking Miami Heat Collection: A Unique Blend of Music, Fashion, and Sport
South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century
34 seconds
South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century
Peyton Manning to Receive 2024 Ambassador of Golf Award
35 seconds
Peyton Manning to Receive 2024 Ambassador of Golf Award
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 min
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Soaring Medical Spa Industry in the United States: A Closer Look at the Risks and Regulations
2 mins
Soaring Medical Spa Industry in the United States: A Closer Look at the Risks and Regulations
ICC Announces Nominees for T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
2 mins
ICC Announces Nominees for T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
New Therapeutic Strategies Unveiled for Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea
2 mins
New Therapeutic Strategies Unveiled for Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Financial and Operational Challenges Threaten Survival of Rural Hospitals
2 mins
Financial and Operational Challenges Threaten Survival of Rural Hospitals
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 min
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
20 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
28 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app