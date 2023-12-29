New Law Mandates California Officers Declare Purpose of Traffic Stops

Beginning January 2024, a new law in California mandates police officers to elucidate the reason for traffic stops prior to posing any other queries to the driver or the pedestrian they have halted. This comes as a direct consequence of Assembly Bill 2773 (AB 2773), signed into legislation by Governor Gavin Newsom in the fall of 2022. The primary objective of this law is to abolish ‘pretextual stops,’ a practice rampant among officers who would halt individuals for trivial violations with the ulterior motive of investigating them for graver crimes.

Creating Avenues for Equity and Accountability

Exceptions to this mandate are permissible if the officer discerns an immediate threat to life or property. The inception of this law is also aimed at de-escalating tensions in interactions between the police and civilians. This move towards fostering equity and accountability in communities is according to Assemblymember Chris Holden, the author of the bill.

Ensuring Adherence and Enhanced Transparency

Furthermore, law enforcement agencies are obligated to monitor compliance with this law and report the reasons for all stops conducted. AB 2773 is reflective of an increasing trend towards reforming police practices to amplify transparency and establish trust between law enforcement and the public.

A Step Towards Procedural Justice

This shift in traffic stop protocol aligns with the philosophy of procedural justice and is anticipated to promote de-escalation. However, the law also permits officers to withhold information if disclosures would compromise an officer’s safety. This approach is backed by a 2018 study which suggests that police/citizen contact is often initiated during motor vehicle stops, thus providing an opportunity for procedural justice.