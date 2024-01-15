California Hall of Fame Welcomes Four Black Californians: A Week of Notable Developments

In a historical move, four Black Californians have been welcomed into the 17th Class of the California Hall of Fame, a gesture announced by Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. The list of luminaries includes former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Federal Judge Thelton E. Henderson, and basketball legend Cheryl Miller.

A Diverse Set of Inductees

Alongside these four distinguished Black Californians, the Hall of Fame also opened its doors to other notable figures such as master chef Helene An, internet pioneer Vincent A. Cerf, the iconic music bands The Go-Gos and Los Lobos, former Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, and contemporary dance pioneer Brenda Way.

100 Days of Senator Laphonza Butler

In other news, U.S. Sen. Laphonza Butler, who filled the shoes of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, marked her first 100 days with a series of messages and meetings centered on various social issues. She has been actively engaging with communities and establishing a dialogue on matters of importance.

The State of California African American Economy Summit

The California African American Chamber of Commerce is set to host its 2nd Annual State of California African American Economy Summit, a platform that will see various speakers shedding light on economic trends and opportunities.

Changes in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced the retirement of LAPD Chief Michel Moore, marking a pivotal moment in the city's law enforcement landscape. Additionally, the L.A. County Supervisors have expressed their support for U.S. Sen. Padilla's bill aimed at enhancing the call routing system for the 988 Suicide Crisis Line.

Investing in Children's Well-being

Children Now, a prominent advocacy group, reports that California is lagging in its investment towards children's well-being. This stark revelation underscores the need for more proactive and targeted policies.

A Bill to Protect Young Footballers

Lastly, the California Assembly is mulling over a bill to prohibit tackle football for children under six years old, a move prompted by concerns about brain health.