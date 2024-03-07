California Bill AB 3106 Seeks to Reinstate COVID-19 Pay and Benefits for Excluded Workers

On February 16, 2024, California Assembly Member Pilar Schiavo introduced a groundbreaking piece of legislation, Assembly Bill (AB) 3106, aiming to ensure that workers in California continue to receive their wages and benefits even when sidelined from work due to COVID-19.

Advertisment

This legislative move marks a significant turn towards reinstating protections previously seen in 2020 and 2021 under the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) COVID-19 regulations but were omitted in later updates.

Reviving Worker Protections

AB 3106 proposes the addition of Sections 9255-9257 to the Labor Code, fundamentally altering how workers affected by COVID-19 are treated. Under the new bill, a "COVID-19 case" is defined as an individual with a positive test for the virus, sanctioned by the FDA. Crucially, the legislation mandates the continuation of earnings, wages, and all other employee rights and benefits for those excluded from the workplace due to presenting symptoms of or testing positive for COVID-19.

Advertisment

Specific Requirements and Exceptions

The bill outlines specific return-to-work criteria for symptomatic employees, ensuring safety while addressing economic concerns. An exception to the proposed payment requirement is detailed for employees already receiving disability payments or covered by workers' compensation, who would receive temporary disability instead. This nuanced approach aims to balance public health considerations with the financial well-being of employees.

Enforcement and Implications

Proposed Labor Code Section 9257 empowers Cal/OSHA with the authority to enforce these new provisions through citations and civil penalties. This enforcement mechanism underscores the state's commitment to worker safety and health, signaling a robust response to any non-compliance. As the bill progresses through the legislative process, its implications for businesses, workers, and the broader economic landscape in California will be closely monitored.

The introduction of AB 3106 reflects a significant step towards ensuring that workers do not have to choose between their health and their economic security. By reinstating protections for workers sidelined by COVID-19, California sets a precedent for worker rights during public health emergencies, potentially influencing similar legislative efforts nationwide.